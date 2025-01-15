 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment

3 underrated shows on Peacock you need to watch in January 2025

By
The cast of About a Boy.
Universal Television

One of the perks of Peacock is that NBC’s entire 2025 TV season can be streaming for you at a moment’s notice, if you don’t mind waiting a week between new episodes. Although we prefer to bank up a few episodes of series like Found, so we can binge them at our leisure. That recent crime drama is one our picks for the three underrated shows on Peacock that you need to watch in January 2025.

Our other two picks include a very effective TV adaptation of a rom-com film, as well as a Peacock original series that goes to some wild places in science fiction and theology.

Recommended Videos

Need more recommendations? Then check out the best new shows to stream this week, as well as the best shows on Netflix, the best shows on Hulu, the best shows on Amazon Prime Video, the best shows on Max, and the best shows on Disney+.

Related

About a Boy (2014-2015)

Meet The Cast of NBC's "About A Boy"

About a Boy is based on the 2002 rom-com starring Hugh Grant, but with less of an emphasis on romance between the two leads, David Walton and Minnie Driver. Instead, their respective characters, Will Freeman and Fiona Bowa, are romantically wary of each other and often dating other people. The real relationship at the heart of this series is the one between Will and Marcus (Benjamin Stockham), Fiona’s son, who recently moved in next door and badly needs a friend.

Will is kind of an overgrown man-child himself, and he doesn’t really want to grow up. Marcus’ presence in his life puts Will in the odd position of being a surrogate father, even though he doesn’t always see eye-to-eye with Fiona. But there are also hints that things between Will and Fiona could grow and evolve, and not just for Marcus’ sake.

Watch About a Boy on Peacock.

Mrs. Davis (2023)

Betty Gilpin dressed as a nun, walking as people look on, looking determined and angry in a scene from Mrs. Davis on Peacock.
Sophie Kohler / Peacock

Despite Betty Gilpin’s prominence in the picture above, she is not the title character of Mrs. Davis. Instead, that’s the name of an AI that is so pervasive it practically runs the world. And as far as Sister Simone (Gilpin) is concerned, Mrs. Davis is an abomination that needs to be destroyed.

Rather than trying to dissuade Simone from her vendetta, Mrs. Davis seems eager to let her try to pull off a seemingly impossible task. In return, Mrs. Davis promises to destroy itself. Whether Simone can trust the program to live up to its word is one thing, but finishing her quest may be more than she can handle by herself.

Watch Mrs. Davis on Peacock.

Found (2023-present)

Shanola Hampton and Brett Dalton in Found.
Warner Bros. Television

Gabrielle Mosely (Shanola Hampton) is very good at finding missing and kidnapped people in Found, and she has first-hand experience in the subject. When she was a child, Gabi was kidnapped by Hugh “Sir” Evans (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) and held for a year as his captive. That motivated Gabi to dedicate her life to finding victims.

It also led Gabi to take a very risky action by kidnapping Sir herself and holding him captive in her basement. She’s using Sir as her personal Hannibal Lecter to get insights into the kidnappers she encounters on the job. But she’s playing with fire if she really believes that she can hold Sir captive for long.

Watch Found on Peacock.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
The 10 best BritBox shows streaming right now (January 2025)
A woman and a man stand outside in Joan.

Remember that old saying, "There are 100 channels, and nothing's on?" Well, the opposite is true nowadays. That there's an abundance of high-quality TV shows is both a reward and a punishment, as it's tough to find the right program to watch amid a sea of content. And that's just British television!

From the BBC to Channel 4 to ITV, British television is in its second Golden Age, and BritBox has most of the good stuff. The streamer has hundreds of comedies, dramas, period pieces, soap operas, morning chat programs, and reality series at its disposal, and the following 10 shows are the best it has to offer in 2025.

Read more
3 action movies on Netflix you need to watch in January 2025
The cast of Baby Driver standing in an elevator.

In January, Netflix is coming out strong for 2025 with a stacked lineup of action movies. Thanks to a licensing agreement, Warner Bros. has sent over some of its best movies to Netflix, including Interstellar, Dune: Part Two, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, and In the Heart of the Sea.

Those five movies have all found themselves in the top 10 for the most popular movies on Netflix. And the fun doesn't stop there. Inside Netflix's action genre, there are a variety of blockbusters, classics, and originals. This month, our recommendations are a Mad Max entry, a stylish crime caper, and a buddy cop comedy.

Read more
5 most anticipated comedy shows of 2025, ranked
A group of people walking down the street in The White Lotus.

With a new year comes a new host of TV shows to look forward to, and 2025 stands to be a great one. With the return of several Emmy-winning comedies and a few highly anticipated new releases, there will be no shortage of laughs in 2025.

With great comedies coming to Max, Hulu, Apple TV+, and more, there's bound to be a big comedy release on your preferred streaming service. These are the five most anticipated comedy shows of 2025, ranked.

Read more