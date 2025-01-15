3 underrated shows on Peacock you need to watch in January 2025

Table of Contents Table of Contents About a Boy (2014-2015) Mrs. Davis (2023) Found (2023-present)

One of the perks of Peacock is that NBC’s entire 2025 TV season can be streaming for you at a moment’s notice, if you don’t mind waiting a week between new episodes. Although we prefer to bank up a few episodes of series like Found, so we can binge them at our leisure. That recent crime drama is one our picks for the three underrated shows on Peacock that you need to watch in January 2025.

Our other two picks include a very effective TV adaptation of a rom-com film, as well as a Peacock original series that goes to some wild places in science fiction and theology.

About a Boy (2014-2015)

Meet The Cast of NBC's "About A Boy"

About a Boy is based on the 2002 rom-com starring Hugh Grant, but with less of an emphasis on romance between the two leads, David Walton and Minnie Driver. Instead, their respective characters, Will Freeman and Fiona Bowa, are romantically wary of each other and often dating other people. The real relationship at the heart of this series is the one between Will and Marcus (Benjamin Stockham), Fiona’s son, who recently moved in next door and badly needs a friend.

Will is kind of an overgrown man-child himself, and he doesn’t really want to grow up. Marcus’ presence in his life puts Will in the odd position of being a surrogate father, even though he doesn’t always see eye-to-eye with Fiona. But there are also hints that things between Will and Fiona could grow and evolve, and not just for Marcus’ sake.

Watch About a Boy on Peacock.

Mrs. Davis (2023)

Despite Betty Gilpin’s prominence in the picture above, she is not the title character of Mrs. Davis. Instead, that’s the name of an AI that is so pervasive it practically runs the world. And as far as Sister Simone (Gilpin) is concerned, Mrs. Davis is an abomination that needs to be destroyed.

Rather than trying to dissuade Simone from her vendetta, Mrs. Davis seems eager to let her try to pull off a seemingly impossible task. In return, Mrs. Davis promises to destroy itself. Whether Simone can trust the program to live up to its word is one thing, but finishing her quest may be more than she can handle by herself.

Watch Mrs. Davis on Peacock.

Found (2023-present)

Gabrielle Mosely (Shanola Hampton) is very good at finding missing and kidnapped people in Found, and she has first-hand experience in the subject. When she was a child, Gabi was kidnapped by Hugh “Sir” Evans (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) and held for a year as his captive. That motivated Gabi to dedicate her life to finding victims.

It also led Gabi to take a very risky action by kidnapping Sir herself and holding him captive in her basement. She’s using Sir as her personal Hannibal Lecter to get insights into the kidnappers she encounters on the job. But she’s playing with fire if she really believes that she can hold Sir captive for long.

Watch Found on Peacock.