Tim Allen promises they aren’t just making ‘Toy Story 5’ for the money

Several toys stare in horror in a scene from the Pixar film "Toy Story 3."
Every time you think the Toy Story franchise might be over, the fine folks at Pixar decide they should make another one. Toy Story 5 is now in production, and Tim Allen, who plays Buzz Lightyear in the franchise, has already done five hours worth of recording for it.

In an interview with Collider, Allen discussed his work on the new movie, saying that he was impressed by the idea for the film.

“Well, I don’t know what I’m supposed to say. Yes, I just did the first five-hour session for Buzz, probably a week ago,” the actor said. “It’s really, really weird to get back in it. I can’t tell you anything.”

Collider also reported that Buzz would be the focus of this upcoming project, although the exact details of the plot are still unclear. What’s more, Allen insisted that the folks at Pixar had only returned to the franchise because they had a good story to tell.

“It’s a very, very clever story. Do you wanna do five of these? I don’t really believe it’s about the money,” he said. “I’m sure they want it to be a success, but that’s not why they did it. Had they not come up with a brilliant script, they wouldn’t have done it and they wouldn’t have called me and Tom [Hanks]. It’s really clever.”

Allen explained that he had struggled to get back into Buzz for a few hours before finding the part again, and added that they had gotten up to the film’s third act.

“We’ll do the third act. And then, we’ll go back and clean it. And then, I’ll do it about five more times,” he explained.

The movie is expected to hit theaters in 2026, and we’ll find out then whether Allen is being honest about the clever story at the movie’s center.

