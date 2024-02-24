Timbers vs Rapids live stream: Can you watch for free?

The Portland Timbers and Colorado Rapids both look to put last year’s forgettable campaign in the rearview mirror tonight when they meet at Providence Park for a 2024 MLS season opener.

The Timbers vs Rapids kicks off tonight at 10:30 p.m. ET. If you live in the United States or Canada, the only way to watch is on MLS Season Pass, which is available exclusively through Apple TV. Here’s everything you need to know about Season Pass and how to watch a live stream of the match.

Watch Timbers vs Rapids on MLS Season Pass

If you want to watch this match, you’ll need MLS Season Pass, which has every game (with no local blackouts) once again this season. On average, about one match per week will also be televised on Fox or Fox Sports 1, but the only way you can be assured of watching all of your favorite team’s games this year is through Season Pass.

Season Pass is available exclusively through the Apple TV app or website. If you don’t have Apple TV+, it costs $15 per month or $99 for the season (which comes out to about $10 per month). If you do have Apple TV+, Season Pass drops to $13 per month or $79 for the season (about $8 per month). Either way, it’s a pretty killer deal since you’ll get access to over 500 games (493 MLS matches, plus Leagues Cup, MLS Next and MLS Next Pro), most of which won’t be available anywhere else.

After you’ve signed up for Season Pass, you can head over to the Apple TV website or the Apple TV app on pretty much any streaming device (phone, tablet, Apple TV 4K, Roku, Firestick, smart TV, PS5, etc.) and watch the Timbers vs Rapids live in either English or Spanish.

Watch Timbers vs Rapids Live Stream from Abroad

If you’re an MLS Season Pass subscriber but you’re currently traveling outside of the country, you can use a virtual private network (VPN) to try to watch the match. VPN’s mask your IP address and then connect you to a server in a different country, allowing you to access normally geo-locked online content from said country.

There are a lot of different good VPN’s out there right now–we’ve compiled a list of the best VPN services available in 2024–but NordVPN would be our choice. It’s safe, doesn’t limit your speeds when streaming and it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee if you’re feeling unsure.

