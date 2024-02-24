 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Timbers vs Rapids live stream: Can you watch for free?

Tim Keeney
By

The Portland Timbers and Colorado Rapids both look to put last year’s forgettable campaign in the rearview mirror tonight when they meet at Providence Park for a 2024 MLS season opener.

The Timbers vs Rapids kicks off tonight at 10:30 p.m. ET. If you live in the United States or Canada, the only way to watch is on MLS Season Pass, which is available exclusively through Apple TV. Here’s everything you need to know about Season Pass and how to watch a live stream of the match.

Watch Timbers vs Rapids on MLS Season Pass

MLS on Apple TV
Apple / Digital Trends

If you want to watch this match, you’ll need MLS Season Pass, which has every game (with no local blackouts) once again this season. On average, about one match per week will also be televised on Fox or Fox Sports 1, but the only way you can be assured of watching all of your favorite team’s games this year is through Season Pass.

Related

Season Pass is available exclusively through the Apple TV app or website. If you don’t have Apple TV+, it costs $15 per month or $99 for the season (which comes out to about $10 per month). If you do have Apple TV+, Season Pass drops to $13 per month or $79 for the season (about $8 per month). Either way, it’s a pretty killer deal since you’ll get access to over 500 games (493 MLS matches, plus Leagues Cup, MLS Next and MLS Next Pro), most of which won’t be available anywhere else.

After you’ve signed up for Season Pass, you can head over to the Apple TV website or the Apple TV app on pretty much any streaming device (phone, tablet, Apple TV 4K, Roku, Firestick, smart TV, PS5, etc.) and watch the Timbers vs Rapids live in either English or Spanish.

Watch Timbers vs Rapids Live Stream from Abroad

NordVPN app listing on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

If you’re an MLS Season Pass subscriber but you’re currently traveling outside of the country, you can use a virtual private network (VPN) to try to watch the match. VPN’s mask your IP address and then connect you to a server in a different country, allowing you to access normally geo-locked online content from said country.

There are a lot of different good VPN’s out there right now–we’ve compiled a list of the best VPN services available in 2024–but NordVPN would be our choice. It’s safe, doesn’t limit your speeds when streaming and it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee if you’re feeling unsure.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tim Keeney
Tim Keeney
Tim is a long-time sports journalist who has written about everything from the NFL to more popular sports such as chess…
Man United vs Fulham live stream: Can you watch for free?
manchester united youtube channel old trafford

In the midst of one of their best stretches of the season, Manchester United look to make it five league wins in a row when they take on 12th-place Fulham at Old Trafford on Saturday.

If you want to watch the match in the United States, it starts at 10:00 a.m. ET and will be broadcast exclusively on Peacock. That unfortunately means you can't watch it for free, but Peacock is nevertheless a must-have streaming service for all Premier League fans. Here's everything you need to know to watch Manchester United vs Fulham.
Watch Man United vs Fulham on Peacock

Read more
Watch Santiago vs Nakatani: How to live stream the fight in Japan
Santiago and Nakatani on a promotional-poster

Junto Nakatani (26-0, 19 KOs) has won World Championship belts in the lightweight and super lightweight classes, and this weekend he goes for another belt in the bantamweight category. He's going to have to take it from Alexandro Santiago (28-3-5, 14 KOs). Santiago won the belt by defeating Nonito Donaire by close unanimous decision in Donaire's ill-fated comeback in July. This is Santiago's first defense of the belt, and Nakatani is heavily favored.

If you're up early (or still up from last night), you can catch the fight card in about an hour. The event starts streaming on ESPN+ at 4:00 a.m. ET, and Santiago and Nakatani will likely meet the first bell around 6:00 a.m. ET. Here's everything you need to know to watch boxing this weekend.
Watch Nakatani vs Santiago live stream on ESPN+

Read more
Barcelona vs Getafe live stream: Can you watch for free?
UEFA soccer league goal-line technology

Undefeated in their last four league matches, Barcelona look to continue that momentum on Saturday when they host Getafe, who sit 10th on the La Liga table.

For those of you who are in the United States, the match starts tomorrow, Saturday, February 24, at 10:15 a.m. ET, and it will be broadcast on both ESPN+ (English or Spanish) and ESPN Deportes (Spanish only). If you want to watch a free live stream, we have a handful of different ways you can do that.
Is There a Free Barcelona vs Getafe Live Stream?

Read more