Fans will get a fifth season of ‘Silicon Valley,’ but a key cast member is departing

Why it matters to you Fans of HBO's Silicon Valley will likely be disappointed that there won't be any Bachmanity Insanity on season 5, now that T.J. Miller is leaving the show.

Silicon Valley is losing one of its star players. It has been confirmed by HBO that T.J. Miller, who plays Erlich Bachman on the show, will not be returning for season five next year.

This announcement followed shortly after it was confirmed that the show will be returning for a fifth season. The exact reasons for Miller’s exit remain unclear, but the move appears to be final.

While this is certainly a letdown for many fans, Miller’s career has evolved and grown over the past several years to the point where he’s become a well-known actor and comedian, with roles in high-profile films like Office Christmas Party, as well as Deadpool and its upcoming sequel, alongside Ryan Reynolds. He’s also set to star in two upcoming film adaptions of famous novels — cult-favorite sci-fi novel Ready Player One, and the modernized re-imagining of the Henry David Thoreau classic Walden. It’s not the last we’ll see of Miller on HBO either, as his first stand-up special will be airing on the network on June 17.

Clearly, Miller has plenty to occupy his time with in the coming months. Still, it’ll be interesting to see just how the show reshuffles and restructures itself without him. The hope, of course, is that a new balance can be struck, but Miller’s Bachman was crucial to the series’ identity. Bachman is one of the show’s standout characters, acting as one of the prime decision-makers (for better or worse) for the fictional company Pied Piper.

The good news is that the rest of the cast, including Thomas Middleditch, Martin Starr, Josh Brener, Kumail Nanjiani, Matt Ross, Amanda Crew, Jimmy O. Yang, and Zach Woods, are all set to return next season. Fans can still get their Miller fix with the remainder of Silicon Valley season four, which is currently airing on Sundays on HBO.