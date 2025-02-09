 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Tom Cruise passed out while performing stunts in Mission: Impossible 8

By
Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.
Paramount

While making the Mission: Impossible movies for the last 29 years, Tom Cruise has developed a taste for performing some of the films’ most dangerous stunts himself. Cruise even broke one of his ankles while filming a stunt during Mission: Impossible – Fallout. But while making what may be his last movie in the series, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, Cruise says he passed out a few times while filming a scene from the teaser trailer below in which his character, Ethan Hunt, is seen dangling from the wing of a plane that’s nearly 100 years old.

That sequence was shot at altitude of 10,000 feet, which would have made it difficult to breathe even if Cruise wasn’t trying to sell the illusion that his life was in danger.

Recommended Videos

“When you stick your face out, going over 120 to 130 miles an hour, you’re not getting oxygen,” Cruise told Empire Magazine. “So I had to train myself how to breathe. There were times I would pass out physically; I was unable to get back into the cockpit.”

Please enable Javascript to view this content

If we had to guess why Ethan is using a plane from the 1930s in the first place, it’s probably because it’s one of the few aircraft that can’t be hacked by his current nemesis — the A.I. known as The Entity. And since this movie is reportedly going to be the last film in the franchise to feature Cruise’s main character, he doesn’t necessarily have to take the same risks now that he’s 62. But who are we kidding? If Cruise wants to keep performing his own stunts, there’s no one who is going to say “no” to him.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning will hit theaters on May 23.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
Simon Pegg says The Final Reckoning is the best Mission: Impossible movie yet
Tom Cruise stares with a concerned look on his face.

In addition to being one of the longest-running franchises, Mission: Impossible has also managed to retain an impressive level of quality. The teaser for Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning suggests that the next installment will keep that trend alive, and now, star Simon Pegg has said that the next chapter may even be the best in the entire franchise.

On Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum, Pegg said that he had just finished shooting and was ready to hype the film up. "I have just finished shooting. I have one day left of pickups to do," he explained. "I've seen it. It's bananas. It's absolutely bananas. What he does in this one, it boggles the mind. I think this one is the best one ever. And I'm not just saying that because it's like, 'Oh, you've got to say that.' It is going to be great."

Read more
Tom Cruise risks it all to save the world in Mission: Impossible 8 teaser trailer
Tom Cruise stares with a concerned look on his face.

Tom Cruise must save the world one last time in the teaser trailer for Mission: Impossible 8, now officially titled Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. 

For Ethan Hunt (Cruise), every action and decision he's ever made has led to this moment. At the end of Dead Reckoning, Ethan manages to steal the cruciform key to the Entity before escaping the train. With the key in his possession, Ethan and his team must find the Sevastopol, the sunken Russian submarine that hosts the Entity, and destroy the all-powerful AI before it gets into the wrong hands.

Read more
Michael Caine discusses his first interaction with Tom Cruise 40 years ago
Tom Cruise sits next to someone in a bed.

At the age of 91, Michael Caine has seen a lot over his decades in Hollywood. The two-time Oscar winner is retired from acting, but he’s now promoting his new memoir, Don’t Look Back, You’ll Trip Over. During one interview to promote the book with the Sunday Times, Caine recalled meeting Tom Cruise for the very first time back in 1983 at an event for Caine’s film Educating Rita.

“I turned around and there was this young actor, very polite, asking questions about how not to be just a flash in the pan. That was Tom, probably around the time of Risky Business,” he explained.

Read more