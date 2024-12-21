Tom Holland says he doesn’t know anything about the Christopher Nolan movie he’s starring in

It probably makes sense to keep Tom Holland in the dark about his project with Christopher Nolan for as long as possible. The actor is notorious for spoiling films, even and especially when there’s a big surprise coming.

Given that history, it’s perhaps unsurprising that Holland doesn’t have much sense of what Nolan’s next movie is about, even though he’s part of the film’s cast.

“It hasn’t started shooting. To be perfectly honest with you, I don’t know anything about it,” admitted Holland on The Dish podcast. “I’m super excited. Everything is very, very hush-hush. I met with [Nolan]. It was awesome. He kind of loosely pitched what it was. And I’m sure when he’s ready, he’ll announce what it is.”

The film, which is expected to film after the new year, stars Holland alongside Zendaya, Charlize Theron, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, and Matt Damon. It’s slated for a July 17, 2026, release date with Universal, and there’s already been loads of speculation around what it might be about.

In an interview on Good Morning America in October, Holland confirmed that he had been cast, expressing his gratitude at the chance to work with the two-time Oscar winner.

“When the opportunity came in, it was the phone call of a lifetime. It was reminiscent of getting the call about Spider-Man 10 years ago. It’s an amazing thing for me. I’m super proud, and I’m really, really excited,” he said.

“All I can say is that I’m incredibly excited. And, obviously honored, but that’s all I can say because, to be honest, that’s all I know.”

Hopefully, Tom can keep the movie’s details to himself once he knows a little bit more than he does now.