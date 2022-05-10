 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Movies & TV
  3. News

Top Gun: Maverick unleashes character posters for the cast

By

Because of the way that the studios have scheduled their films, we can say with some certainty that the movie most likely to unseat Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is going to be Top Gun: Maverick. Why? Because this is a sequel to the original Top Gun, which helped establish Tom Cruise as an action hero in 1986. Naturally, Cruise will be reprising his role in the film that shares his character’s name. However, Maverick will be surrounded by a new generation of pilots for the sequel. And Paramount Pictures is giving each of those characters their own posters ahead of the film.

First up is Maverick himself. As played by Cruise, his real name is Captain Pete Mitchell, and he remains a flight instructor and a test pilot because he has refused promotion for almost thirty years.

Tom Cruise as Maverick.

Maverick has a personal connection to Lieutenant Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw (Miles Teller). Rooster’s father was Maverick’s best friend, Nick “Goose” Bradshaw. Goose perished in the original film, and Rooster has never forgiven Maverick for that.

Miles Teller as Rooster.

Lieutenant Natasha “Phoenix” Trace (Monica Barbaro) is apparently the only female pilot in the Top Gun program. That’s a lot of pressure for anyone to deal with.

Monica Barbaro as Phoenix.

Former Mad Men star Jon Hamm also has a role in this film as a Vice Admiral with the nickname “Cyclone.”

Jon Hamm as Vice Admiral Cyclone.

Glen Powell will portray Lieutenant “Hangman” Seresin. Put a shirt on, bro!

Glen Powell as Lieutenant "Hangman" Seresin.

Lieutenant Reuben “Payback” Fitch will be played by Jay Ellis.

Jay Ellis as Lieutenant Reuben "Payback" Fitch.

Danny Ramirez’s character is a Lieutenant with an unfortunate nickname: “Fanboy.” But it’s still a better call sign than the next cast member.

Danny Ramirez as Lieutenant "Fanboy."

We’ve got to say, Bob, having your first name on a poster alongside everyone else’s cool nickname is not a good look. Lewis Pullman is portraying Lieutenant Bob Floyd in the film.

Lewis Pullman as Lieutenant Bob Floyd.

See, Bob? Even Greg Tarzan Davis’ character has a cool nickname. He’s Lieutenant “Coyote.”

Greg Tarzan Davis as Lieutenant "Coyote."

Top Gun: Maverick was directed by Joseph Kosinski from a screenplay by Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, and Christopher McQuarrie. It will fly into theaters on May 27.

Editors' Recommendations

Popular YouTubers react to Shorts new video remix feature

A girl dancing in a Shorts video

Best cheap printer deals for May 2022

Brother's L8360 is a great color laser printer for small offices.

You have to see the Sharp Aquos R7’s massive camera

sharp aquos r7 announcement lens

How to download an archive of your tweets

Twitter app store listing on a mobile device.

Lenovo Legion 7 hands-on review: Power stands out

Lenovo Legion 7 laptop shot from the back with logo showing and RGB lighting showing on the table.

Xbox lost its digital-only battle, but still won the war

ps5 vs xbox series s release date 710x400

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero film gets a worldwide release

dragon ball super film announced hero poster featured

Best Microsoft Office deals for May 2022

1173577 autosave v1 2 office 365 free eduction 0001

Best Buy laptop deals for May 2022

microsoft surface laptop 3 review 15 2

Meta to offset use of NFTs by ‘purchasing renewable energy’

Turned on smartphone with Instagram app icon on its screen.

Best Nest Thermostat deals for May 2022

amazon slashes prices on google nest smart thermostats for black friday thermostat e 1

Best tablet deals for May 2022

apple ipad air pro deals best buy macmall work from home sale 10 5 review screen angle 1 3 768x768

Best iPhone deals and sales for May 2022

best iphone deals 2019