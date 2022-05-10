Top Gun: Maverick unleashes character posters for the cast

Because of the way that the studios have scheduled their films, we can say with some certainty that the movie most likely to unseat Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is going to be Top Gun: Maverick. Why? Because this is a sequel to the original Top Gun, which helped establish Tom Cruise as an action hero in 1986. Naturally, Cruise will be reprising his role in the film that shares his character’s name. However, Maverick will be surrounded by a new generation of pilots for the sequel. And Paramount Pictures is giving each of those characters their own posters ahead of the film.

First up is Maverick himself. As played by Cruise, his real name is Captain Pete Mitchell, and he remains a flight instructor and a test pilot because he has refused promotion for almost thirty years.

Maverick has a personal connection to Lieutenant Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw (Miles Teller). Rooster’s father was Maverick’s best friend, Nick “Goose” Bradshaw. Goose perished in the original film, and Rooster has never forgiven Maverick for that.

Lieutenant Natasha “Phoenix” Trace (Monica Barbaro) is apparently the only female pilot in the Top Gun program. That’s a lot of pressure for anyone to deal with.

Former Mad Men star Jon Hamm also has a role in this film as a Vice Admiral with the nickname “Cyclone.”

Glen Powell will portray Lieutenant “Hangman” Seresin. Put a shirt on, bro!

Lieutenant Reuben “Payback” Fitch will be played by Jay Ellis.

Danny Ramirez’s character is a Lieutenant with an unfortunate nickname: “Fanboy.” But it’s still a better call sign than the next cast member.

We’ve got to say, Bob, having your first name on a poster alongside everyone else’s cool nickname is not a good look. Lewis Pullman is portraying Lieutenant Bob Floyd in the film.

See, Bob? Even Greg Tarzan Davis’ character has a cool nickname. He’s Lieutenant “Coyote.”

Top Gun: Maverick was directed by Joseph Kosinski from a screenplay by Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, and Christopher McQuarrie. It will fly into theaters on May 27.

Editors' Recommendations