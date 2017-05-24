Get set to fly with Maverick again — Tom Cruise finally confirms ‘Top Gun 2’

Why it matters to you It's official, and Top Gun fans can finally get excited about seeing a follow-up to the iconic '80s film.

Get ready to feel the need … the need for speed. After years of rumors, Top Gun 2 is “definitely happening,” Tom Cruise confirmed Tuesday.

The actor was appearing on the Australian show Sunrise when the hosts asked him about the long-standing rumors. Apparently, he decided to finally let the cat out of the bag, because he confirmed the news, revealing not only that “it’s true,” but also that he’ll start filming “probably in the next year.”

Even though the show’s hosts had specifically brought up the subject, they seemed hilariously shocked when Cruise actually confirmed the rumors. It’s makes sense why, though. In spite of producer Jerry Bruckheimer teasing possible plots since at least 2014 and Val Kilmer letting slip in late 2015 that he’d been offered the chance to reprise his role, the hosts were the first people Cruise told that the sequel is on.

WORLDWIDE EXCLUSIVE: @TomCruise just confirmed that Top Gun 2 is happening! "I’m gonna start filming it probably in the next year". #sun7 pic.twitter.com/X17xvxz4Q4 — Sunrise (@sunriseon7) May 23, 2017

The upcoming sequel will follow the 1986 action flick that helped propel Cruise to superstardom. The actor starred in the film as Pete Mitchell, also known as Maverick, a cocky young pilot who gets to opportunity to train with top pilots at the Navy’s elite Fighter Weapons School in San Diego with his radar intercept officer Nick “Goose” Bradshaw (played by Anthony Edwards). The film also starred Kilmer as Maverick’s rival, Tom “Iceman” Kazanski, Kelly McGillis as Charlie Blackwood, and Tim Robbins as Sam “Merlin” Wells.

A lot has change since the first film, but that will be part of what makes it so interesting. Bruckheimer has dropped intriguing hints about drones and fifth-generation fighters. Whatever they take on, though, Cruise is still up for the challenge — he has continued to do action flicks in the decades since Top Gun, including The Mummy, which opens in June, and 2018’s Mission: Impossible 6.

Top Gun 2 has a lot to live up to, but we know they’ll do what they can to make the film great: As fans know, there are no points for second place.