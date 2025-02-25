Tottenham vs. Manchester City: How to watch, results, and highlights

Table of Contents Table of Contents How to watch Tottenham vs. Manchester City Can you watch Tottenham vs. Manchester City on Fubo? How to watch Tottenham vs. Manchester City from abroad with a VPN

It’s a dogfight for the Premier League’s qualifying spots in the Champions League. Even though the Premier League will likely get the extra fifth spot this year, it’s no guarantee that Manchester City (13-5-8, 44 points) will secure one of those five spots. Wednesday’s match against Tottenham (10-3-13, 33 points) now becomes a must-win for the Sky Blues.

It’s been an epic run for City, winning six of the last seven Premier League titles. Pep Guardiola’s team will likely be dethroned as champions by the end of the season. City has lost eight of their past 17 in the Premier League. City is barely hanging onto that fourth spot in the Premier League, and a loss to Tottenham could push them out of the top five.

Tottenham would love to play spoiler and win their fourth consecutive Premier League match. Find out how to watch Wednesday’s match between Tottenham and Manchester City, including the start time, channel, and streaming information. Read more of our soccer coverage in Digital Trends’ Premier League guide.

How to watch Tottenham vs. Manchester City

Tune in for the game between Tottenham and Manchester City at 2:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, February 26, 2025. Fans can stream the game on . A replay will be available after the game if you’re busy and can’t watch the match.

Peacock has a package of Premier League games that stream exclusively on the service. Choose between Premium at $8 per month and Premium Plus at $14 per month. Both plans will air Tottenham versus Manchester City. After choosing a plan, read how to set up your TV to watch the Premier League. This guide ensures a better viewing experience.

Can you watch Tottenham vs. Manchester City on Fubo?

While Fubo is an ideal live streaming TV service for Premier League games, it will not carry Wednesday’s match between Tottenham and Manchester City. That game is exclusive to Peacock. Soccer fans should still think about subscribing to Fubo to watch the Premier League on channels like NBC and USA Network.

How to watch Tottenham vs. Manchester City from abroad with a VPN

If you’re in the market for a VPN, NordVPN is your best bet. As one of the fastest VPNs in the world, NordVPN protects online activity from nefarious figures trying to spy on your connection. NordVPN provides secure encryption, protection from tracking, an anti-malware tool, and a dark web monitor. Plus, NordVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee if unsatisfied with the product.