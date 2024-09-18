Yes, it’s true: The Transformers and G.I. Joe will slug it out in a future movie

A Transformers and G.I. Joe crossover event is in early development at Paramount.

While promoting the animated Transformers One, producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura told Collider that the next live-action film for Transformers and G.I. Joe will be a collaborative effort. Di Bonaventura stressed that balancing the number of characters in each franchise for one film is the key.

“It is going to be complicated because now the hardest thing about a lot of franchise movies is how many characters there are, and the more characters you try to manage, the harder it is to make a bunch of really good ones,” di Bonaventura said. “We’ll be in that process for a while where we’ll start with a bunch of Joes and a bunch of Transformers and I’ll say, regular humans, and then you’re going to do this. That’s kind of where we are right now, is trying to put the larger thing in place. The trick in this one, like we were talking about here, in trying to find that tone and balance is like, ‘Well, how much of the Joes do you want? And how much of the Transformers do you want?'”

'Transformers' and 'G.I. Joe' Crossover Movie Gets Important Update From Producer [Exclusive]

The last live-action Transformers film, 2023’s Rise of the Beasts, teased a future collaboration with G.I. Joes. At the end, Noah Diaz (Anthony Ramos) is invited by Agent Burke (Michael Kelly) to join the secret military organization, G.I. Joe.

Paramount officially announced an untitled Transformers x G.I. Joe event film at CinemaCon 2024. Jurassic World scribe Derek Connolly has been tapped to pen the script. No director is attached to the project. Di Bonaventura, Mark Vahradian, Michael Bay, Tom DeSanto, and Don Murphy will produce, with Steven Spielberg and Hasbro Entertainment attached to executive produce.

In May, Deadline reported that Chris Hemsworth was in talks to headline the Transformers x G.I. Joe crossover film. Hemsworth is currently voicing the role of Optimus Prime in Transformers One, which opens in theaters on September 20, 2024.

The Transformers x G.I. Joe crossover film does not have a release date.