Transformers brings the action to the ’90s in Rise of the Beasts trailer

Dan Girolamo
By

Paramount is bringing the action and adventure of the Transformers franchise to 1994 in the teaser trailer for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. Based on the Beast Wars toys and storyline, Rise of the Beasts will add new groups of Transformers, such as Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons, to the battle between the Autobots and Decepticons.

Set in the 1990s, Rise of the Beasts stars Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fish as Noah, an electronics expert and former soldier, and Elena, an artifact researcher at a museum. The footage teases an action-packed adventure that will span all over the Western hemisphere in places such as New York and Peru.

Rise of the Beasts features an impressive voice cast, highlighted by Peter Cullen as Optimus Prime, the leader of the Autobots. Cullen has voiced the iconic character in the previous six live-action Transformers films dating back to 2007. Other actors voicing members of the Autobots include Pete Davidson as Mirage, Liza Koshy as Arcee, Cristo Fernández as Wheeljack, and John DiMaggio as Stratosphere.

Headlining the Maximals is Ron Pearlman, who will voice Optimus Primal, the gorilla featured in the opening moments of the teaser. David Sobolov, Michelle Yeoh, and Cheetor will voice the other Maximals. Furthermore, Pete Dinklage will voice Scourge, the leader of the Terrorcons. Michaela Jaé Rodriguez and David Sobolov also provide their voices for the Terrorcons.

Optimus Prime points a gun at a gorilla in a scene from Transformers Rise of the Beasts.

Directed by Steven Caple Jr., Rise of the Beasts is the sequel to 2018’s Bumblebee, which takes place in 1987. It marks the seventh film in the Transformers live-action franchise. Michael Bay, who directed the first five Transformers films, will produce Rise of the Beasts alongside Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Mark Vahradian, Tom DeSanto, Don Murphy, and Duncan Henderson.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts arrives in theatres on June 9, 2023.

