Everything we know about ‘True Detective’ season 3

There’s been no shortage of speculation regarding a potential third season of HBO’s award-winning crime drama True Detective, and now the series’ future has been confirmed: True Detective season 3 is on the way.

Created and written by Nic Pizzolatto, True Detective premiered in 2014 with a season that cast Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson as a pair of Louisiana State Police detectives on a decades-spanning investigation of a serial killer. The show’s debut season earned rave reviews from professional critics and general audiences alike, as well as a long list of awards for its cast and creative team.

The series’ follow-up season didn’t fare as well, though, and its tale of a trio of detectives investigating a series of interconnected crimes met with a lukewarm response despite maintaining respectable viewership for the network. This led to some uncertainty regarding a third season of the series, and more than two years passing between the final episode of Season 2 and the announcement of a third season.

With a new season of True Detective now confirmed by HBO, here’s everything we know about Season 3 so far.

Another award-winning star

True Detective attracted some high-profile stars for each of its first two seasons, and the third installment of the series appears to be continuing that trend.

Rumors began circulating in July 2017 that Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali was the leading contender to star in Season 3 of True Detective, and the casting was confirmed later that month by HBO programming president Casey Bloys.

Ali, who won a supporting actor Oscar for his performance in Moonlight and recently played featured roles in both Luke Cage and House of Cards on Netflix, will reportedly play a state police detective from Arkansas in the third season of True Detective. His character, Wayne Hays, is expected to be the series’ lead but might be joined by one or more additional lead actors as development on the season progresses.

Mixing it up behind the camera

Series creator Pizzolatto will return to script all but one episode of the third season, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The one episode he doesn’t write — likely the fourth episode of the season — will reportedly be penned by Deadwood creator David Milch.

There will also be a new face in the director’s chair for the third season of True Detective.

Green Room and Blue Ruin director Jeremy Saulnier will co-direct the season with Pizzolatto. Although the latter has written or co-written every episode of the series so far, this will likely be his first directing credit for either movies or television.

Saulnier is also a relative newcomer in Hollywood, but both Blue Ruin and Green Room received high praise from critics and audiences, and share quite a bit in common tonally with the television series.

One constant for the series will be its executive producers, which includes Pizzolatto, Saulnier, first-season stars Harrelson and McConaughey, and first-season director Cary Joji Fukunaga (who won a Primetime Emmy Award for his work on the series).

A new setting, a new story

After the first season unfolded in Louisiana (pictured below) and the second season was set around California, the third season of True Detective shifts the setting for the series to the Ozarks region of the U.S.

According to the official synopsis for the third season, the narrative arc will follow the story of “a macabre crime in the heart of the Ozarks and a mystery that deepens over decades and plays out in three separate time periods.”

The wide span of time that will encompass the season is reminiscent of the first season’s story arc, which begins in 1995 and continues to 2012, nearly two decades later.