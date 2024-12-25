 Skip to main content
3 great Tubi movies to watch on Christmas

A man in a fireman's coat and a cop stand and look at each other.
20th Century Fox

The prices of streaming services are getting out of control. Nearly every major streaming service, from Netflix and Peacock to Hulu and Paramount+, increased their prices in 2024. Unfortunately, that trend will likely continue into 2025 as the streaming wars intensify. Pretty soon, consumers will have to consolidate and choose only one service to pay for and abandon the rest.

Wouldn’t it be great to receive free movies for Christmas? Luckily, this idea of streaming free movies exists on FAST services, or free ad-supported television. Thousands of movies are available to stream at no cost to consumers. Each movie includes a few ads to watch, but that’s it. Tubi is one of the best FAST services on the market. Download Tubi now and enjoy one of these three Christmas movies.

Need more recommendations? We also have guides for the 10 best TV shows to watch on Christmas, the best Christmas movies on Netflix, the best Christmas movies on Disney+, the best Christmas movies on Hulu, the best Christmas movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best Christmas movies on Max, and the best Christmas movies on Hallmark Channel

Arthur Christmas (2011)

Arthur standing in the middle of many elves in Arthur Christmas
Sony Pictures

On Christmas, Santa Claus gets all the glory. However, Arthur Christmas pulls back the curtains and depicts what really goes on at the North Pole. In the animated Christmas movie, Santa, real name Malcolm Claus (Jim Broadbent), is the leader of a high-tech operation that utilizes hundreds of elves to help deliver presents. There is a hiccup this year when one present fails to make its way to one child’s home.

The present is a bike that belongs to Gwen Hines (Ramona Marquez), who lives in Trelew, Cornwall, England. When a devastated Santa needs help delivering the present, his youngest son, the clumsy Arthur (Speak No Evil‘s James McAvoy), steps up and embarks on a mission to England. Arthur Christmas goes out to all the underdogs, who prove that even the unlikeliest of people can be heroes, especially at the holidays.

Stream Arthur Christmas for free on Tubi.

Die Hard (1988)

John McClane holds a gun in Die Hard.
20th Century Fox

The question inspiring countless debates during the holiday season: Is Die Hard a Christmas movie? What started out as a fun conversation ultimately transformed into a nauseating argument. Here’s a compromise: It’s never a bad time to watch Die Hard, whether you think it’s a Christmas movie or not.

On Christmas Eve, NYPD Detective John McClane (Bruce Willis) heads to Nakatomi Plaza in LA to surprise his estranged wife, Holly (Bonnie Bedelia), during a company party. The party is cut short after Hans Gruber (Alan Rickman) and his group of terrorists take the entire party hostage. McClane manages to slip away and escape capture. McClane can’t trust anyone on the outside besides a veteran cop (Reginald VelJohnson). To save his wife, McClane takes the law into his own hands by becoming a one-man wrecking crew that takes out Gruber’s men.

Stream Die Hard for free on Tubi.

Last Holiday (2006)

A woman smiles at a chef in Last Holiday.
Paramount Pictures

If you knew you only had a finite amount of time left on earth, how would you spend it? In the obscure Christmas movie Last Holiday, Georgia Byrd (Queen Latifah) takes the phrase “live like we’re dying” to another level. Georgia is a shy and quiet salesperson who discovers she has a rare terminal disease. Unable to pay for the surgery, Georgia decides to enjoy the last few remaining weeks she has left.

Georgia quits her job, cashes in her life savings, and heads to Europe to live out the final weeks of her life in style. Georgia checks into a gorgeous hotel suite and spends money on countless pieces of clothing and jewelry. Georgia’s positive attitude attracts the attention of everyone around her, but all she cares about is winning over the heart of one person, her longtime crush Sean Matthews (LL Cool J).

Stream Last Holiday for free on Tubi.

