Sylvester Stallone packs a punch in the Tulsa King season 2 trailer

In the official trailer for Paramount+’s Tulsa King season 2, it’s abundantly clear that Sylvester Stallone’s Dwight Manfredi answers to nobody.

Dwight and his crew are building a Tulsa empire that will eventually be a legitimate enterprise. However, Dwight faces threats from the Kansas City mob and a powerful local businessman. These organizations believe Dwight is an outsider who has no authority in Tulsa. After spending most of season 1 establishing his presence in Tulsa, Dwight will fight to keep what he built in season 2.

“Things don’t really belong to people unless that got the balls to take him,” Dwight says in the trailer.

Tulsa King season 2 stars Martin Starr, Jay Will, Max Casella, Vincent Piazza, Tatiana Zappardino, Annabella Sciorra, Domenick Lombardozzi, Andrea Savage, Garrett Hedlund, and Dana Delany. Notable additions this season include Neal McDonough and Frank Grillo.

The trailer features the unreleased song Get By from Grammy-nominated singer Jelly Roll. The country star will make a cameo in season 2.

Tulsa King | Season 2 Official Trailer | Paramount+

Taylor Sheridan, Terrence Winter, and Craig Zisk executive produce Tulsa King. Winter was the showrunner for season 1, while Zisk oversaw day-to-day production for season 2. The show stems from 101 Studios and MTV Entertainment Studios.

Sheridan continues to be Paramount+’s most prominent creator and executive producer. Mayor of Kingstown recently completed its third season, while Landman premieres November 17. On Paramount Network, Sheridan’s Yellowstone, one of the most-watched shows on cable, returns for season 5, part 2, on November 10.

Sheridan’s Paramount resume also includes 1883, 1923, Special Ops: Lioness, and Lawmen: Bass Reeves.

Tulsa King season 2 premieres September 15, 2024, in the U.S. and internationally. All nine episodes of Tulsa King season 1 are streaming on Paramount+.