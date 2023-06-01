In a world full of cynicism and negativity, Ted Lasso became a beacon of hope and belief. Jason Sudeikis stars as Coach Ted Lasso, an American football coach hired to coach an English soccer team, AFC Richmond. Lasso’s quirky mannerisms and upbeat attitude win over the organization as his positivity leads to success. What started as a television commercial promoting the Premier League became an Emmy-winning comedy series. Who would’ve thought? To quote Paul Rudd, “Not me.”

Ted Lasso recently aired its season 3 finale. It’s unknown whether that will be the end of the series. Sudeikis has said that he completed the story he wanted to tell. However, the show’s immense popularity may lead to more episodes, even without Sudeikis’ Coach Lasso present. If this is the end of Ted Lasso, then it’s time to find a new show to watch. Below are recommendations for five shows that are similar to Ted Lasso.

Shrinking (2023-)

Bill Lawrence is one of the co-creators of Ted Lasso, so scouring his résumé for similar feel-good comedies is the best place to start. Look no further than his latest show for Apple TV+, Shrinking, which he co-created with Jason Segel and the actor who plays Roy Kent, Brett Goldstein. Segal stars as Jimmy Laird, a therapist struggling to grieve after the sudden death of his wife. Laird turns to alcohol, drugs, and women to cope with the pain, but forgets about his most important job, being a father to his teenage daughter, Alice (Lukita Maxwell).

While conducting a therapy session, Jimmy decides to be completely honest with his patient, which is borderline unethical, setting off a series of drastic changes in his life and those of the people around him. Shrinking is a thoughtful, funny, and heartwarming depiction of grief and the importance of honesty in our lives. If that’s not a selling point, stay for the grumpy, snarky, charming performance by Harrison Ford as Segel’s boss.

Stream Shrinking on Apple TV+.

Scrubs (2001-2010)

Before Ted Lasso and Shrinking, Lawrence’s best-known comedy was Scrubs, the workplace sitcom set at the fictional Sacred Heart Hospital. Zach Braff stars as J.D. Dorian, who arrives as an intern at Sacred Heart, a teaching hospital, along with his best friend and fellow intern, Christopher Turk (Donald Faison).

J.D. is the narrator for most of the series, as the audience hears his thoughts and monologues, and watches his internal fantasies play out on-screen. Similar to how Ted Lasso emphasizes its characters over soccer, Scrubs applies the same principles, electing to focus on relationships over the medical profession. Once you’re done with the series, listen to the watch-along podcast Fake Doctors, Real Friends to experience the delightful bromance between Braff and Faison.

Watch Scrubs on Hulu.

Friday Night Lights (2006-2011)

Clear eyes, full hearts, and what? Just a guess, but I’d estimate 90% of you filled in the missing phrase with “can’t lose.” That famous line was recited by Coach Eric Taylor (Kyle Chandler) in Friday Night Lights, the television series inspired by the 1990 book by H. G. Bissinger and the 2004 film of the same name. Taylor is the head coach of the Dillon Panthers, a rural town in West Texas where residents eat, sleep, and breathe high school football. Taylor navigates the pressures of winning football games with the challenges of raising young men. Thankfully, he has his wife, Tami Taylor (Connie Britton), with him every step of the way.

Like Ted Lasso, the show gives several players their own storylines, including the eccentric running back Smash Williams (Gaius Charles), the beer-drinking fullback Tim Riggins (Taylor Kitsch), and reserved quarterback Matt Saracen (Zach Gilford). Because of the likability of the players and the charm of Coach Taylor, Friday Night Lights will turn even non-football advocates into Dillion Panthers fans.

Stream Friday Night Lights on Netflix, Peacock, Hulu, and Prime Video.

Welcome to Wrexham (2022-)

Imagine Coach Lasso was the star of Deadpool and the creator of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Now, imagine those two men purchased a struggling English soccer team and attempted to bring it back to prominence. Welcome to Wrexham is a real-life version of Ted Lasso. The documentary follows The Adam Project‘s Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, two Hollywood actors and producers who purchase Wrexham AFC, a Welsh football club in the United Kingdom, in February 2021.

Despite being the third-oldest professional association football team in the world, Wrexham was a struggling football club, especially financially. Upon the purchase, Reynolds and McElhenney instantly turn the team around, earning worldwide recognition and lucrative sponsorships. Like Ted Lasso, Welcome to Wrexham spotlights people, and why this beautiful game means so much to them. After winning the National League this past season and securing promotion to League Two, Reynolds and McElhenney have something special on their hands in Wrexham.

Stream Welcome to Wrexham on Hulu.

The League (2009-2015)

Ted Lasso is to soccer as The League is to American football. While Ted Lasso uses soccer as a framing device for a series about belief, The League incorporates football directly into its storylines. The League is a comedy for sports fans that build its episodes around NFL players and storylines. The series focuses on a competitive fantasy football league made up of six friends: Pete (Mark Duplass), Ruxin (Nick Kroll), Kevin (Stephen Rannazzisi), Jenny (Katie Aselton), Andre (Paul Scheer), and Taco (Jon Lajoie).

All is fair in fantasy football, as the group is willing to risk their friendships over a few extra points on any given Sunday. The League is catered toward football fans and features many cameos from NFL players and analysts, including Chad Johnson, Deion Sanders, Jay Cutler, Rich Eisen, Jay Glazer, and Marshawn Lynch.

Stream The League on Hulu.

