 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Where to watch Twister: stream the 1996 movie

By
Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton as Jo and Bill looking to the distance in Twister.
Warner Bros.

Twenty-eight years ago, director Jan de Bont brought audiences into the eye of a tornado with Twister. The disaster film followed storm chasers and their efforts to deploy a new device that could revolutionize tornado research. While the data gathered could save lives, it’s a dangerous undertaking, as the researchers must get close enough to the tornado to activate the device while still giving themselves a chance to escape its wrath.

This summer, a new group of daredevils travel to Tornado Alley in Twisters, a standalone sequel to Twister. Directed by Academy Award nominee Lee Isaac Chung, Twisters stars Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell, and Anthony Ramos as three storm chasers who find themselves in a life-or-death situation when multiple tornadoes converge in Oklahoma. Before racing to the theaters to watch Twisters, find out how to watch Twister at home.

Recommended Videos

Where to watch Twister

Twister (1996) | 4K Ultra HD Official Trailer | Warner Bros. Entertainment

The easiest place to stream Twister is on Max. HBO’s streaming service offers subscribers three plans: Max with ads at $10 per month, Max ad-free at $17 per month, and Max ultimate ad-free at $21 per month. Every plan offers Twister, so sign up for whatever subscription is in your budget.

This July, Twister is also available on AMC, the channel. If you subscribe to a TV provider with AMC in the plan, then you can watch Twister on demand. Go to AMC.com and log in to start watching Twister. However, there will be ads during your presentation.

Watch Twister on AMC

Who is involved in Twister?

A woman and man look at a tornado while standing in a cornfield.
Amblin Entertainment

Twister stars Helen Hunt as Jo Harding, a meteorologist leading a team of storm chasers in hopes of introducing “Dorothy,” a device featuring hundreds of weather sensors that could capture groundbreaking information if released inside a tornado. Bill Paxton plays Bill Harding, a former storm chaser and Jo’s estranged husband, who visits Oklahoma with his fiancée to finalize his divorce. In the heart of tornado country, Bill becomes entangled in the team’s efforts to implement Dorothy, the machine he helped create.

Twister also stars Cary Elwes, Jami Gertz, Lois Smith, Alan Ruck, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Jeremy Davies, and Todd Field.

De Bont, who helmed Speed two years prior, directed Twister from a screenplay by Michael Crichton and Anne-Marie Martin. Producers include Crichton, Ian Bryce, and Kathleen Kennedy, with Steven Spielberg listed as an executive producer.

Is it worth watching?

Two people run away from a tornado in Twister.
Warner Bros.

Twister is the ideal 1990s summer blockbuster. It’s an action spectacle that combines riveting sequences with genius special effects to create an edge-of-your-seat adventure. The tornadoes look fantastic, especially for a movie that came out in the mid-1990s, with the final storm being the film’s most exciting moment. Twister went on to become the second-highest-grossing film of 1996 behind Independence Day.

If you plan to see Twisters, you might as well stream Twister to view the inspiration behind the sequel.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
3 action movies on Hulu you need to watch in July
A Predator manhandles a soldier in The Predator.

Hulu did not skimp on the action in July. And that's great news for action movie lovers. While Hulu maintains an active film library that goes back decades, it's always fun to see some new and classic movies rejoin the collection after spending time on other streamers.

All of our picks for the three action movies on Hulu that you need to watch in July are sci-fi flicks that returned to the streamer at the beginning of the month. Collectively, they're more than enough to heat up your summer without going outside.
Alita: Battle Angel (2019)

Read more
Where to watch the 2024 Wimbledon women’s final live stream
A woman poses for a photo with a trophy.

A champion will be crowned at Wimbledon on Saturday. The 2024 Wimbledon women's final will pit No. 7 Jasmine Paolini against No. 31 Barbora Krejcíková on Center Court at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London. Both women are attempting to win their first Wimbledon championship.

In the semifinals, Paolini defeated Donna Vekic 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (10-8) in the longest Wimbledon women's semifinal on record. This marks Paolini's second consecutive Grand Slam final, after having reached the finals at the 2024 French Open. Krejcikova's 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 semifinal victory over No. 4 Elena Rybakina turned many heads. Krejcíková previously won the 2021 French Open, while Paolini has never won a Grand Slam singles title.
Watch the 2024 Wimbledon women's final live stream on ESPN and ESPN+
https://x.com/Wimbledon/status/1811464336717537502

Read more
3 underrated (HBO) Max movies you should watch this weekend (July 12-14)
A man sits with his wife and daughter in Patriot Games.

It's the middle of July, and chances are, you've probably seen some, if not all, of the latest summer blockbusters like Inside Out 2, A Quiet Place: Day One, and Despicable Me 4. Even if you haven't, you're probably seeking something to watch this weekend, but you don't need to go to the movie theater to watch something good.

Streaming has plenty of great movies, and HBO's streaming platform, Max, has the best that Hollywood has to offer. Max's impressive library of titles includes these three movie gems, all of which are underrated in one way or another. They also feature legendary movie stars like Harrison Ford, Samuel L. Jackson, and Elizabeth Taylor, and are guaranteed to give you a few hours of quality entertainment.
Patriot Games (1992)

Read more