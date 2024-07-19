Where to watch Twister: stream the 1996 movie

Twenty-eight years ago, director Jan de Bont brought audiences into the eye of a tornado with Twister. The disaster film followed storm chasers and their efforts to deploy a new device that could revolutionize tornado research. While the data gathered could save lives, it’s a dangerous undertaking, as the researchers must get close enough to the tornado to activate the device while still giving themselves a chance to escape its wrath.

This summer, a new group of daredevils travel to Tornado Alley in Twisters, a standalone sequel to Twister. Directed by Academy Award nominee Lee Isaac Chung, Twisters stars Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell, and Anthony Ramos as three storm chasers who find themselves in a life-or-death situation when multiple tornadoes converge in Oklahoma. Before racing to the theaters to watch Twisters, find out how to watch Twister at home.

Where to watch Twister

The easiest place to stream Twister is on Max. HBO’s streaming service offers subscribers three plans: Max with ads at $10 per month, Max ad-free at $17 per month, and Max ultimate ad-free at $21 per month. Every plan offers Twister, so sign up for whatever subscription is in your budget.

This July, Twister is also available on AMC, the channel. If you subscribe to a TV provider with AMC in the plan, then you can watch Twister on demand. Go to AMC.com and log in to start watching Twister. However, there will be ads during your presentation.

Who is involved in Twister?

Twister stars Helen Hunt as Jo Harding, a meteorologist leading a team of storm chasers in hopes of introducing “Dorothy,” a device featuring hundreds of weather sensors that could capture groundbreaking information if released inside a tornado. Bill Paxton plays Bill Harding, a former storm chaser and Jo’s estranged husband, who visits Oklahoma with his fiancée to finalize his divorce. In the heart of tornado country, Bill becomes entangled in the team’s efforts to implement Dorothy, the machine he helped create.

Twister also stars Cary Elwes, Jami Gertz, Lois Smith, Alan Ruck, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Jeremy Davies, and Todd Field.

De Bont, who helmed Speed two years prior, directed Twister from a screenplay by Michael Crichton and Anne-Marie Martin. Producers include Crichton, Ian Bryce, and Kathleen Kennedy, with Steven Spielberg listed as an executive producer.

Is it worth watching?

Twister is the ideal 1990s summer blockbuster. It’s an action spectacle that combines riveting sequences with genius special effects to create an edge-of-your-seat adventure. The tornadoes look fantastic, especially for a movie that came out in the mid-1990s, with the final storm being the film’s most exciting moment. Twister went on to become the second-highest-grossing film of 1996 behind Independence Day.

If you plan to see Twisters, you might as well stream Twister to view the inspiration behind the sequel.