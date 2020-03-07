This Saturday in Las Vegas, undefeated middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will be defending his title for the first time against challenger Yoel Romero at UFC 248. This hotly anticipated MMA event is a pay-per-view that will only be available for ESPN+ subscribers, so if you’re looking for a way to stream UFC 248 online this weekend, then now’s your last chance to grab this bundle deal and get an ESPN+ subscription along with the UFC 248 PPV package for a $30 discount. Read on to find out more about the UFC 248 main card and how you can watch it with ESPN+.

If you’re a dedicated fan of UFC, boxing, or just sports in general, then ESPN+ is a must-have streaming service. Launched in the spring of 2018, ESPN+ lets you stream live games and fights, pre- and post-event analysis, interviews, press conferences, and more, including exclusive ESPN programming like Dana White’s Contender Series and the 30 for 30 documentary series — all from the comfort of your PC web browser or mobile device. ESPN+ is also the only way to watch UFC pay-per-view events like UFC 248: Adesanya vs. Romero.

UFC 248 is a hotly anticipated event. Adesanya, a Nigerian-born kickboxer now fighting out of New Zealand, is one of the UFC’s best knockout artists with an undefeated record of 18 victories (14 of which were won via KO). This will be his first title defense since unifying the men’s middleweight championship at UFC 243 where he defeated Robert Whittaker via knockout in the second round.

Adesanya will be facing a seasoned fighter in Cuban challenger Romero, who is one of MMA’s most celebrated veterans despite having never held a title. Romero, now 42, will be gunning hard for the middleweight championship belt, but considering his age and the fact that he’s entering the Octagon at UFC 248 following back-to-back losses, this may be his last chance to prove himself worthy of a title.

There are actually two title bouts on the UFC 248 main card, with the co-main event being a women’s strawweight contest between defending champion Weili Zhang and former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk. Zhang is one of the best female fighters in the UFC, boasting a professional record of 20 wins and only one loss. She has yet to lose a single fight since joining the UFC, but her challenger, Jedrzejczyk, is also one of the most highly regarded women in MMA, and will no doubt be eager to reclaim her strawweight title.

ESPN+ normally rings in at $5 per month or a cheaper $50 per year, but if you’re looking to stream UFC 248: Adesanya vs. Romero this weekend, then this bundle offer is the best opportunity to sign up now and save. The $85 package scores you a year of ESPN+ along with the UFC 248 pay-per-view (a $115 combined value), saving you $30.

