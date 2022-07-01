This weekend, UFC fans can tune in on ESPN+ for UFC 276, which is taking place on Saturday, July 2, at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, not far from the Las Vegas strip. The Ultimate Fighting Championship’s biggest event of the year will be held during its 10th annual International Fight Week, and the two title fights are topics of much suspense and anticipation. The 2022 UFC Hall of Fame induction ceremony is also slated to take place during this weeklong event, so if you’re a UFC enthusiast, there’s much to look forward to.

The UFC Middleweight Championship fight between Israel Adesanya, who will be defending his title, and Jared Cannonier, is the headline event fans have been waiting for. However, before we see Adesanya and Cannonier battle it out, Alexander Volkanovski, defending featherweight champion, will face off against former champion Max Holloway. Jim Miller will compete in his 40th UFC fight — the most of any UFC competitor — in his lightweight championship match against Donald Cerrone, who isn’t far behind Miller as he will be competing in his 38th UFC fight on Saturday.

Perhaps one of the most highly anticipated fights of UFC 276 is that of the bantamweight championship between Pedro Munhoz and rising star Sean O’Malley, who has catapulted to fame in the UFC space. While his style has drawn attention from spectators for quite some time, this match will be telling as to whether or not his bite lives up to his bark. Munhoz is coming off of a string of losses — four out of five of his last fights ended in defeat — so this match is loaded with high stakes on both sides of the ring.

To watch UFC 276, tune into UFC Fight Pass at 6:00 p.m. ET for Early Prelims, and then switch over to ABC, ESPN, or ESPN+ at 8:00 p.m. ET for prelims. The Main Card, featuring Adesanya vs Cannonier, Volkanovski vs Holloway, Miller vs Cerrone, and Munhoz vs O’Malley, starts at 10:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+. For fans in and around the Las Vegas Metropolitan Area, tickets to see the big event live at the T-Mobile Arena are still available, but at a pretty steep price.

