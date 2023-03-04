 Skip to main content
UFC 285 fight card: Who’s stepping into the Octagon?

Lucas Coll
By
How to watch UFC 247: Jones vs. Reyes on ESPN+
Christian Petersen / Getty Images

A big UFC event is happening tonight, featuring 14 fights and two title bouts on deck. The highlight of UFC 285 is the highly anticipated comeback of Jon “Bones” Jones, a former two-time light heavyweight champ who is making his return to the Octagon after a long hiatus from the league. This is an action-packed event that will be offering up more than seven hours’ worth of MMA action, so if you’re here looking for the full UFC 285 fight card, read on. We’ve got the full UFC 285 schedule below, along with more details about the headlining championship contests.

The full UFC 285 fight card consists of 14 matchups. These are divided up amongst three cards, with the early prelims starting the action off early at 5:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. PT) and featuring some newer and up-and-coming talent. Following this is the preliminary card, which airs at 8 p.m. ET. Noteworthy preliminary matches include Cody Garbrandt vs. Trevin Jones and Derek Brunson vs. Dricus du Plessis.

Of course, the big draw is the main card, which features the league’s top talent as well as two championship bouts. This event is also a UFC PPV, meaning the main card will air exclusively on ESPN+. Typically, for UFC pay-per-views hosted in the U.S., the main event starts at 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT). The UFC 285 live stream is no exception. There are five bouts on the main card, culminating in the two headliners.

The UFC 285 main event is a high-stakes contest for the UFC Heavyweight Championship. Former two-time light heavyweight champ is returning to the Octagon for the first time in three years, and is making his heavyweight debut in a bid for the belt. His opponent is former interim champ Ciryl Gane. Gane unsuccessfully challenged for the title last year, but was defeated by then-champion Ngannou. The heavyweight belt was later vacated by Ngannou after the champ withdrew from the UFC due to a contract dispute, and is now up for grabs. The co-headliner is a women’s flyweight title bout between defending champion Valentina Shevchenko and title challenger Alexa Grasso. This is Grasso’s first title shot and Shevchenko’s eighth title defense.

You can check out the full UFC 285 fight card below, but note that last-minute changes are not uncommon with the UFC. Barring any alterations, this is the roster you should see in the Octagon tonight. You can watch the preliminary and early preliminary cards on ESPN’s TV channels, but the main card is a pay-per-view, so you’ll need to ESPN+ to watch this UFC live stream in its entirety. It costs $10 per month or $100 per year, while UFC PPVs cost $80. New annual subscribers can get a one-year membership and the UFC 285 pay-per-view for $125, however, and save $55.

UFC 285 fight card

Early Prelims (7:30 PM ET / 4:30 PM PT)

  • Ian Garry vs. Song Kenan
  • Cameron Saaiman vs. Leomana Martinez
  • Jessica Penne vs. Tabatha Ricci
  • Da’Mon Blackshear vs. Farid Basharat
  • Esteban Ribovics vs. Loik Radzhabov

Preliminary Card (8 PM ET / 5 PM PT)

  • Cody Garbrandt vs. Trevin Jones
  • Derek Brunson vs. Dricus du Plessis
  • Viviane Araujo vs. Amanda Ribas
  • Julian Marquez vs. Marc-Andre Barriault

Main Event (10 PM ET / 7 PM PT)

  • Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane
  • Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso
  • Geoff Neal vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov
  • Mateusz Gamrot vs. Jalin Turner
  • Bo Nickal vs. Jamie Pickett

