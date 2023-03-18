 Skip to main content
What time is the UFC fight tonight? Full event schedule

Lucas Coll
By
Promotional poster for UFC 278: Usman vs. Edwards.

UFC 286: Edwards vs. Usman 3 is happening today at the O2 Arena in London, England, which means that anybody looking to watch it live will need to tune in at a different time than usual. With former welterweight champ Kamaru Usman gunning to reclaim his lost title from Leon Edwards following their last encounter at UFC 278, this isn’t an event that fight fans want to miss. If you’re among the many that will be watching the action today, we’ve got the run-down on the UFC 286 time, the schedules for all three fight cards, and details on how to watch the UFC 286 live stream, right here.

What time is the UFC fight tonight?

There are 15 fights on deck tonight, and as is typical with UFC PPV events, the matches are divided between three cards. UFC pay-per-views typically take place in Las Vegas with the main card (the pay-per-view portion of the show) starting at 10 p.m. ET. However, this event is happening in London, England, so the UFC 286 time is a little different than normal.

The UFC 286 time for the main card is 5 p.m. ET (2 p.m. PT), so U.S. fans should be ready to tune in five hours earlier than for most other UFC pay-per-views. Preceding this is the early preliminary and preliminary cards. The early prelims start the action off early at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT, with six matchups scheduled for this card. Following the early prelims is the preliminary card, featuring four bouts. It starts at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT.

The UFC blocks out roughly half an hour for main card fights, each of which lasts five rounds barring a stoppage. There are five fights on the main card, including the headlining championship trilogy bout between former champ Kamaru Usman and reigning champ Leon Edwards. These two will enter the Octagon last. Since UFC 286 time for the main card is 5 p.m. ET, you can expect to see Usman and Edwards do their ring walks no earlier than 9 p.m. ET (and probably closer to 9:30 p.m. or a little later).

How to watch the UFC 286 live stream

If you’re an MMA fan, you already know that the Ultimate Fighting Championship is the premier organization for mixed martial arts. You probably also know that ESPN+ is the premier outlet for watching the UFC live stream every weekend. That means that if you want to watch UFC 286, you will need to have ESPN+. This premium streaming app is the exclusive broadcaster of UFC pay-per-views in the U.S., so it’s the only way to legally watch the event. There’s no ESPN+ free trial, but the good news is that the service is reasonably affordable (a recent price increase notwithstanding). It currently costs $10 per month or $100 per year. This subscription gives you access not only to UFC fights, but also to other live sports events and original shows, documentaries, and more.

ESPN+ is a must-have for die-hard UFC fans, and if you’re new to the service, there’s a way to save some money on UFC 286. Each UFC pay-per-view ticket costs $80 while a one-year ESPN+ membership rings in at $100. However, new subscribers can take advantage of a special offer and get a one-year ESPN+ membership with the UFC 286 PPV for only $125, which is a tidy savings of $55. This offer can only be redeemed once, though, and only by those signing up for an annual ESPN+ subscription for the first time.

