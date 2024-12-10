7 great unconventional Christmas movies you need to watch right now

Table of Contents Table of Contents Bad Santa (2003) Gremlins (1984) Carol (2015) The Royal Tenenbaums (2001) Eyes Wide Shut (1999) Edward Scissorhands (1990) Die Hard (1988)

When the holiday season rolls around, most viewers are used to cozying up with classics like Home Alone and It’s a Wonderful Life. For those craving something a little less traditional and more offbeat, however, there are several unconventional Christmas movies that can spice up anyone’s Yuletide celebrations. These films use the festive season as a backdrop, but steer clear of the usual heartwarming holiday stories and instead offer something fresh, thrilling, or even downright bizarre.

From the iconic Die Hard to the whimsical Edward Scissorhands, these unique Christmas movies are perfect for those looking to celebrate the holidays with a twist. Whether fans are looking for thrilling action or quirky romances, there’s an atypical Christmas flick for every kind of cinephile. Just be warned, some of these picks aren’t exactly family-friendly!

Bad Santa (2003)

For viewers who don’t want their Christmas movies full of cheer, Bad Santa is the perfect choice. Directed by Terry Zwigoff, this dark comedy stars Billy Bob Thornton as Willie T. Soke, a washed-up, perpetually drunk con artist who poses as a department store Santa to rob malls on Christmas Eve. This year, he and his “elf” partner in crime Marcus (Tony Cox) set out to pull off another heist. Their plans change, however, when they meet the socially awkward kid Thurman (Brett Kelly), who believes that Willie is the real Santa.

Full of raunchy humor and leaning heavily on misanthropic and problematic characters, Bad Santa doesn’t pull any punches and embraces its brand of comedy. Alcoholism and self-loathing aren’t exactly the most wholesome topics, and the film uses its irreverent humor to poke fun at its characters. While it does have genuinely emotional moments, it never loses its comedic edge, making it the perfect mix of heartwarming and hysterical.

Gremlins (1984)

Gremlins is an ’80s cult classic inspired by the urban legend of the titular creatures that weresaid to accompany those in the British Royal Air Force in World War II, often wreaking havoc and causing malfunctions wherever they go. This is true in the 1984 film, too, where a young man named Billy Peltzer (Zach Galligan) receives a mysterious and adorable Mogwai named Gizmo (voiced by Howie Mandel) as an early Christmas gift. Gizmo comes with strict rules: no bright light, no water, and absolutely no feeding after midnight. Of course, when those rules are broken, chaos ensues in Billy’s quiet town at Christmastime.

The film is just as ridiculous as it sounds, and there was no “Christmas movie” quite like it before, making it an instant standout despite some controversy. The imp-like mogwai may have large adorable eyes, but make no mistake, the gremlins it spawns are aggressive and out for blood. Director Joe Dante’s movie, along with others, would even cause a change in the Motion Picture Association of America’s (MPAA) rating system, which would be altered within two months of Gremlin‘s release to include a new PG-13 rating.

Carol (2015)

In the mood for some forbidden love this Christmas? Director Todd Haynes’ Carol transports audiences to 1950s New York during the holiday season, where Carol Aird (Cate Blanchett), a woman trapped in a stifling marriage, meets Therese Belivet (Rooney Mara), a department store clerk with quiet dreams of a different life. Sparks fly when Carol buys a Christmas gift for her daughter from Therese, with their initial encounter soon blossoming into a hidden romance.

Carol is one of the best LGBTQ+ movies of all time, going beyond a typical meet-cute story to become a nuanced portrait of a passionate, yet impossible love. Blanchett and Mara are impeccably cast as the leads, with their chemistry anchoring the period film’s first love narrative. Christmastime is simply the backdrop to their bittersweet romance, with New York’s snowy streets and twinkling lights capturing an idyllic and unexpected moment that would soon become so much more.

The Royal Tenenbaums (2001)

Ready for a dose of familial dysfunction? The Royal Tenenbaums revolves around the titular messy family, once known for its brilliant child prodigies who have now grown up and become adults riddled with insecurities and anxieties. When the family’s patriarch fakes a terminal illness to bring the children — Chas (Ben Stiller), Margot (Gwyneth Paltrow), and Richie (Luke Wilson) — back under one roof, chaos predictably ensues (but so does some much-needed healing).

Director Wes Anderson is known for his unique style, and his unmistakable visual and thematic trademarks are found in The Royal Tenenbaums. With only a hint of Christmas elements like its cozy aesthetic and musical references to A Charlie Brown Christmas, the 2001 film is a one-of-a-kind pick for the holidays that isn’t exactly family-friendly. At its core, The Royal Tenenbaums is an offbeat story about finding meaning in and accepting the imperfections of family, which is an especially timely message at this time of the year.

Eyes Wide Shut (1999)

Given its status as an iconic erotic thriller, Eyes Wide Shut is certainly far from conventional holiday fare. Released in 1999, this psychological drama stars Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman as Dr. Bill and Alice Harford, a wealthy Manhattan couple whose seemingly perfect marriage is tested after a frank discussion about fidelity. Bill then has a surreal nightlong journey into a shadowy, opulent, and sultry world where he learns more about the limits of his desires. It changes him and his marriage forever.

Kubrick’s final film is set against the eerie glow of holiday lights, but that’s where any semblance of warmth and festivity ends (that and the final Christmas shopping scene). Eyes Wide Shut is a notoriously unsettling, yet strangely hypnotic masterpiece that reveals the twisted impulses and needs beneath high society’s sophisticated exterior. Undeniably daring and visually arresting, the film is the ideal pick for viewers who prefer their yuletide stories to be dark, unpredictable, and intriguing.

Edward Scissorhands (1990)

Edward Scissorhands is a beloved modern gothic fairy tale by director Tim Burton. The fantasy film tells the story of the titular character (played by Johnny Depp), a gentle artificial man created by an eccentric inventor. Left incomplete after his creator’s sudden death, Edward is stranded with scissors for hands and lives alone in a dilapidated mansion. When a kindhearted Avon saleswoman, Peg Boggs (Dianne Wiest), discovers him and brings him to her suburban neighborhood, Edward’s distinct characteristics make him the talk of the town.

The 1990 movie is great to watch during Christmastime, thanks to its ice sculptures, snowy scenes, and heartbreaking romance between Edward and Peg’s daughter, Kim (Winona Ryder). Edward Scissorhands is an ode to being different, with this unconventional holiday classic reminding audiences to celebrate their quirks and embrace kindness. For those looking to watch a wistful love story with some darkly comedic twists, Burton’s flick is a wonderful choice.

Die Hard (1988)

One of the best ’80s movies and the quintessential non-Christmasy Christmas movie, Die Hard is part of many fans’ annual traditions at this point. Bruce Willis stars in his unforgettable role as John McClane, a New York cop visiting Los Angeles to reconcile with his estranged wife, Holly (Bonnie Bedelia), during a Christmas Eve party at her workplace. Things take a deadly turn when Hans Gruber (Alan Rickman), a German terrorist, and his crew hijack the building, holding the partygoers hostage. With no backup in sight, McClane becomes a one-man army, battling the intruders and protecting the hostages.

Directed by John McTiernan, the holiday cheer in Die Hard is hard to miss, what with its setting, Christmas songs, and even a festive message scrawled on a dead terrorist (“Now I have a machine gun. Ho ho ho”). This seasonal setting is cleverly used as an ironic counterpoint to the escalating violence and chaos as McClane outsmarts the villains. Decades later, Die Hard is still the gold standard for action films and is often rewatched by viewers looking to celebrate Christmas with a bang. Yippee-ki-yay!