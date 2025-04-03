 Skip to main content
3 underrated Amazon Prime Video movies you should watch this weekend (April 4-6)

By
Mary Elizabeth Winstead's character trying to keep out John Goodman's villainous character in 10 Cloverfield Lane.
Paramount Pictures

As the weather gets warmer, you might be tempted to take to the outdoors when the weekend comes. If you’re the kind of person who would rather draw the shades and avoid the UV rays, though, then we’ve got you covered.

We’ve pulled together a list of underrated Amazon Prime Video movies that you should watch this weekend. These movies will, at least hopefully, save you the time you might have taken scrolling through Prime Video and instead give you something to watch right away.

Miami Blues (1990)

Alec Baldwin was never the A-list movie star he probably could have been, and it’s in part because he took on roles like Miami Blues. In the film, Baldwin plays a sociopathic criminal who becomes romantically involved with a prostitute.

He then assumes the identity of a police officer and goes on a crime spree. All the while, he’s trying to convince his new love that everything is fine. Miami Blues is demented, hilarious, and dark in ways that movies rarely get to be anymore. Of all the movies to ape the style of the Coen brothers in this era, Miami Blues is one of the very best.

You can watch Miami Blues on Amazon Prime Video.

10 Cloverfield Lane (2016)

10 CLOVERFIELD LANE | Official Trailer

This sideways sequel to Cloverfield, 10 Cloverfield Lanefollows a young woman who wakes up in a bunker after what she’s been told is some sort of apocalyptic event. As she bonds with the two men she’s trapped with, she begins to suspect that the older one (John Goodman) is more sinister than he appears.

The movie’s slow-drip tension culminates in a stunning climax, but part of what makes 10 Cloverfield Lane so good is that it doesn’t feel like a Cloverfield sequel at all. It’s an entirely different kind of movie, and that’s part of what makes it so exciting.

You can watch 10 Cloverfield Lane on Amazon Prime Video.

Half Nelson (2006)

HALF NELSON trailer

The movie that definitively proved that Ryan Gosling has the juice, Half Nelson, tells the story of a middle school teacher who bonds with one of his students as he continues to nurse a heroin addiction.

The movie, which is quiet, observational, and never preachy, manages to avoid the cliches that define most movies about teachers and their students. Instead, Half Nelson is about two people trying to survive their circumstances and help one another when they can. Gosling is brilliant, subtle, and devastating.

You can watch Half Nelson on Amazon Prime Video.

