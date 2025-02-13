3 underrated Amazon Prime Video movies you should watch this weekend (February 14-16)

 Skip to main content
The middle of February can be a fairly gloomy time, at least from a weather perspective. Thankfully, the most romantic holiday of the year is sitting right in the middle of the weekend. If you’re looking for something to watch this Valentine’s Day weekend, we’ve got a lineup of great romance-adjacent movies that are all available on Prime Video.

If you want something fairly conventional or some picks that are a little more out of the box, we’ve got you covered. Here are three movies you should make time for this weekend, all available on Amazon Prime Video:

Along Came Polly (2004)

Along Came Polly is, undeniably, a movie about a boring dude who falls in love with a manic pixie dream girl. Even so, the undeniable chemistry between Ben Stiller and Jennifer Aniston makes the movie work anyway.

Even more crucial is Philip Seymour Hoffman’s supporting turn as a deeply embarrassing former child star who is also really bad at basketball. Along Came Polly is conventional, sure, but it knows how to hit every beat it’s going for, and it’s a reminder of just how great both Aniston and Stiller were at their peaks.

You can watch Along Came Polly on Amazon Prime Video.

Past Lives (2023)

Past Lives | Official Trailer HD | A24

One of the great movies of 2023, Past Lives tells the story of two Korean children over the course of decades. After the two bond as children, she moves away to live in America. They then reunite virtually a decade later and eventually meet again in New York City. By that time, she has gotten married to someone else, and the two of them have to come to an understanding about the very different roads their lives took them on.

Past Lives is not a movie about regret, per se. Instead, it’s a movie about all the different lives a person could lead and the ways a person can feel the loss of those other lives regardless of whether they would have been better or not. It’s a beautiful, poignant movie anchored by a brilliant central performance from Greta Lee.

You can watch Past Lives on Amazon Prime Video. 

Carol (2015)

Maybe the best performance of Cate Blanchett’s towering career, Carol tells the story of a young woman who has an affair with an older, married woman in 1950s New York. While the affair does spend some time on the way that era viewed same-sex relationships, much of the movie is devoted to the simple way the two come to utterly adore one another.

Rooney Mara is no slouch as the other half of the relationship, but Blanchett towers over all as a woman who has a totally put-together life but seems totally miserable anyway.

You can watch Carol on Amazon Prime Video.

