3 underrated Amazon Prime Video movies you should watch this weekend (February 21-23)

Michael B. Jordan in Creed
Warner Bros.

If you’ve ever found yourself stuck scrolling through a streaming service with no idea what you should actually watch, you should know that you’re not alone. Everyone has done this at some point, even as they’re simultaneously aware that they’re wasting time trying to decide what to watch.

If you’d like to skip that portion of the evening and pull something up you’ll definitely enjoy on Amazon Prime Video, we’ve got you covered. We’ve pulled together three very different but equally great movies you can enjoy, no matter how much time you have on your hands.

Jiro Dreams of Sushi (2011)

A brilliant, surprisingly simple documentary about an expert craftsperson striving to do their work well, Jiro Dreams of Sushi follows Jiro Ono, a master sushi chef who demands excellence from everyone who works for him. As his son struggles to live up to his father’s legacy, Jiro must reckon with his singular devotion to sushi and how it has distorted and warped his life.

At the same time, Jiro Dreams of Sushi gives you plenty of time to appreciate the delicacy and beauty of what Jiro accomplishes, making you think for just a moment that all of his sacrifices might have been worth it.

You can watch Jiro Dreams of Sushi on Amazon Prime Video.

Once Upon a Time in America (1984)

An epic we don’t often get today, Once Upon a Time in America tells the sprawling story of a young man living in New York’s Lower East Side who slowly rises the ranks of the criminal underworld to become a crime boss.

A story as much about America as it is about its individual characters, the movie nonetheless features two incredible central performances from Robert de Niro and James Woods. As director Sergio Leone’s final film, the movie is every bit the closing statement that any director could have hoped for.

You can watch Once Upon a Time in America on Amazon Prime Video.

Creed (2015)

Making a legacy sequel to Rocky sounded like a terrible idea. Thankfully, it turned out to be exactly the opposite. Creed tells the story of Adonis Creed, the child of Apollo Creed, as he wrestles with his legacy and trains for an exhibition fight under the tutelage of Sylvester Stallon’s Rocky Balboa.

Directed by Ryan Coogler, the movie is as triumphant as the first Rocky. It might be even more impressively directed. It doesn’t defy the franchise’s expectations, but it fulfills them so perfectly and features such an incredible central performance from Michael B. Jordan that it feels almost miraculous.

You can watch Creed on Amazon Prime Video. 

