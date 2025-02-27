3 underrated Amazon Prime Video movies you should watch this weekend (February 28 – March 2)

Table of Contents Table of Contents The Ghost Writer (2010) Moonstruck (1987) Beautiful Boy (2018)

If you subscribe to Amazon Prime because you love you some free two-day shipping, you might also be aware that you get a nifty side benefit with that subscription. Amazon Prime Video actually has a remarkably deep bench of interesting movies, including plenty that you might never think are worth your time.

We’ve pulled together three of the most underrated titles available on Prime Video that you can check out this month. From a great rom-com to a gripping thriller, this list should have something for everyone, regardless of how you want to spend a weekend evening.

The Ghost Writer (2010)

The Ghost Writer (2010) Official Trailer - Ewan McGregor, Pierce Brosnan Movie HD

Telling the story of a ghostwriter who is hired to complete the memoirs of a former English prime minister after his predecessor died unexpectedly, The Ghost Writer is a remarkably tense thriller that seems to have loose connections to actual British politics. As the writer delves deeper into the life of his subject, he begins to suspect that this former prime minister is hiding something that could be devastating to his legacy.

Featuring a remarkably tight script and some steady central performances from Pierce Brosnan and Ewan McGregor, The Ghost Writer will leave you on the edge of your seat all the way through to its final shot.

Moonstruck (1987)

Cher and Nicholas Cage make a wonderful pairing in one of the best romance movies of all time. Moonstruck is a slightly off-kilter romantic comedy that follows Cher’s Loretta, a widow who finds herself falling for the younger brother of the man she just agreed to marry.

As he aggressively pursues her, she comes to understand that love is much more complicated and wondrous than the pragmatism that has ruled her life thus far. Moonstruck is a remarkably well-written slice-of-life fable that feels just as timely today as it did when it was made 40 years ago.

Beautiful Boy (2018)

After bursting onto the scene in a major way in 2017’s Call Me By Your Name, Timothée Chalamet was able to cement his status as a rising star with Beautiful Boy. Based on a true story, the film follows a father and son as they deal with the son’s addiction and the toll it takes on their family.

Told from the dueling perspectives of the son and father, the film gives Chalamet and Steve Carrell plenty of scenes together, but the movie is at its best when Chalamet gets a chance to showcase the duality of his addiction and the vicious cycle he finds himself trapped in.

