3 underrated Amazon Prime Video movies you should watch this weekend (September 20-22)

Jeremy Irons stars in Dead Ringers
Warner Bros.

The arrival of September means that summer is at an end, and the fall is coming in full force. As the temperatures start to cool down, you might be looking for a way to spend your weekend that doesn’t involve going outside or going to see Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. If that’s the case, then you should know that your Amazon Prime Video subscription comes with a great library of movies worth exploring.

We’ve gathered three underrated titles that you should definitely check out this weekend. Grab your pumpkin-flavored beverage, sit back, and enjoy.

Dead Ringers (1988)

Dead Ringers (1988) - Official Trailer (HD)

A creepy, brilliant movie featuring an amazing central performance from Jeremy Irons, Dead Ringers follows a gynecologist who is attracted to many of his patients and proceeds to sleep with them. After he loses interest, he passes these women off to his identical twin brother, who works at the same practice, without the women being any the wiser.

The movie spirals out from there as the twins find themselves getting played, but the real reason Dead Ringers is worth watching is because of Irons’s dueling central performances. Few actors are asked to do as much as Irons is here, and even fewer manage to pull it off.

You can watch Dead Ringers on Amazon Prime Video.

Five Easy Pieces (1970)

Five Easy Pieces (1970) ORIGINAL TRAILER [HD 1080p]

A classic of one of Hollywood’s most experimental eras, Five Easy Pieces follows a young man who stands to inherit a great fortune, but has turned away from that life in favor of a more working-class existence. When he discovers that his father is dying, though, he decides to make a trip back to his family’s estate to confront the man.

The movie plays like a bit of an odyssey, but the whole thing is anchored by the coiled rage that Jack Nicholson‘s central character expresses throughout the film. Few actors do rage like Nicholson, and this movie allows him to deliver one of his most important performances.

You can watch Five Easy Pieces on Amazon Prime Video.

House of Games (1987)

House of Games Official Trailer #1 - Joe Mantegna Movie (1987) HD

A thriller filled with twists and turns, House of Games follows a psychiatrist who finds herself embroiled in a con game that she doesn’t totally understand after she’s charmed by a con man. House of Games is smart both about the way that running a con can be a game in and of itself, and about the real emotional stakes that being conned and made to feel a fool can create.

The movie is sharply written and well-acted from its very first frame, and it may not be widely known as others of its kind, but it deserves to sit alongside some of the best of them.

You can watch House of Games on Amazon Prime Video.

