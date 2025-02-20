 Skip to main content
3 underrated (HBO) Max movies you should watch this weekend (February 21-23)

By
A man holds a water bottle and stands in front of a greenscreen.
A24

HBO is about to dominate Sunday nights again with the return of The White Lotus. Season 3 heads to Thailand for another weeklong vacation. As always, murder isn’t too far away. Meanwhile, The Pitt was recently reviewed for a second season on Max. Television remains Max’s strong suit.

Don’t forget about movies. The Warner Bros. library is one of the deepest of the major studios. Max’s vault provides viewers with countless hours of programming — classics, Oscar winners, blockbusters, and franchises. If you’re looking for something off the beaten path, try watching some underrated movies, including a hysterical rom-com, a charming dramedy, and an action blockbuster.

Yes Man (2008)

Jim Carrey puts up his fingers with a guitar in Yes Man.
Warner Bros. Pictures

The world misses Jim Carrey. The Canadian comedy was as A-list as it gets for over 20 years. Now, Carrey only acts in Sonic movies. The only way to experience Carrey’s liveliness is to revisit his old movies like the underrated Yes Man. Bank loan officer Carl Allen (Carrey) is in a downward spiral. Carl has failed to recover from his divorce, and his pessimism leads to the dissolution of his friendships.

Desperate for a change, Carl attends a self-help seminar, where he agrees to say yes to anything asked of him. Carl takes this advice quite literally, refusing to say no to any task. Carl’s “say yes” attitude leads to a job promotion, a new girlfriend, and a happier outlook on life. Are these happy coincidences, or does Carl truly believe he can never say no? Either way, enjoy Carrey’s charisma.

Stream Yes Man on Max.

The Disaster Artist (2017)

The Disaster Artist | Official Trailer HD | A24

Hi, Mark. Who knew that a comedy about the making of a terrible movie could have so much heart? The Disaster Artist is based on the unlikely friendship between Tommy Wiseau and Greg Sestero, two aspiring actors who starred in 2003’s The RoomBeginning in the late 1990s, Tommy (James Franco) befriends Greg (Dave Franco) at an acting class in San Francisco.

To say Tommy is eccentric would be an understatement. Tommy speaks with an unconventional accent, is secretly wealthy, and is a terrible actor. However, his confidence wins Greg over. Instead of waiting for jobs, the duo makes their own movie, The Room, a love triangle between a banker, his fiancée, and his best friend. The final cut is terrible, but the journey there is hysterical. The Disaster Artist is funny and sweet, with a surprisingly touching message about friendship. 

Stream The Disaster Artist on Max.

Jason Bourne (2016)

Matt Damon in Jason Bourne.
Universal Pictures

Matt Damon is Jason Bourne, the Black Ops agent who originally forgot his identity after working for the CIA. In The Bourne Ultimatum, Jason exposes Operation Blackbriar, jumps into the East River, and escapes capture. Jason Bourne picks up over 10 years after the events in Ultimatum. A tortured Jason still has flashbacks that remind him he once was a killing machine. Jason lives a secluded life in Greece as a street fighter.

Former CIA agent Nicky Parsons (Julia Stiles) travels to meet with Jason to show him information about his father’s involvement in Treadstone. CIA Director Robert Dewey (Tommy Lee Jones) learns about the meeting and sends Heather Lee (Alicia Vikander) to find Bourne. Forced back into action, Jason uncovers an international conspiracy that could disrupt the global balance of power. Time for Jason to kick some butt for the fourth time.

Stream Jason Bourne on Max.

