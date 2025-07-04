Napoleon Dynamite is one of three underrated HBO Max movies to watch this weekend

The movie event of the year is now on HBO Max in Sinners. Written and directed by Ryan Coogler, Sinners stars Michael B. Jordan as twins Smoke and Stack, two outlaws who return to their Mississippi town to run a juke joint. On opening night, the twins are visited by vampires, who plan to add the entire party to their clan.

The movie event of the year is now on HBO Max in Sinners. We picked three underrated movies to watch this holiday weekend. One of our picks is a cult classic from 2004.

Napoleon Dynamite (2004)

Every millennial likely knows at least one person who has dressed like Napoleon Dynamite for Halloween. With curly hair, moon boots, and a “Vote for Pedro” T-shirt, Napoleon Dynamite has been a staple in pop culture since 2004. The cult movie stars Jon Heder as Napoleon Dynamite, an awkward teenager who can’t seem to catch a break.

When his grandmother (Sandy Martin) gets into an accident, Napoleon’s annoying uncle Rico (Jon Gries) moves in with him and his brother Kip (Aaron Ruell). At school, Napoleon is the furthest thing from popular. When he befriends a new student (Efren Ramirez) who wants to run for class president, Napoleon finds a purpose in life as he tries to win over the school, one dance at a time.

Stream Napoleon Dynamite on HBO Max.

Love & Other Drugs (2010)

Love & Other Drugs is informally known as “the one where Jake Gyllenhaal and Anne Hathaway have a lot of sex.” Smooth-talking pharmaceutical salesman Jamie Randall (Gyllenhaal) can get any girl he wants. Much to his surprise, Jamie falls for Maggie Murdock (Hathaway), a woman suffering from early-onset Parkinson’s disease. After their first date, Jamie and Maggie agree to have casual sex. The arrangement works, and the duo is happy together.

As Jamie learns more about Parkinson’s, he worries if he will be able to take care of Maggie as her condition worsens, leading to an important decision. Beyond the sex, Love & Other Drugs is surprisingly sweet when depicting an adult relationship between two people who learn to accept each other’s so-called flaws. Plus, Hathaway and Gyllenhaal are dynamite together.

Stream Love & Other Drugs on HBO Max.

In Time (2011)

In 2011, Justin Timberlake was on a heater as an actor. Timberlake made memorable turns in The Social Network, Bad Teacher, and Friends with Benefits. Now, he tried his hand at being an action star in Andrew Niccol’s In Time. The premise will hook you in immediately. In the future, time is money. Everyone wears a timer on their forearm. The more time on your watch, the wealthier you are.

After saving Henry Hamilton (Matt Bomer) from a gang of time thieves, Will Salas (Timberlake) gains an abundance of time and becomes a rich man. Because Henry timed out and gave all his remaining hours to Will, the authorities believe Will murdered for time. Forced on the run, Will teams up with Sylvia Weis (Amanda Seyfried) to clear his name and shatter the economic hierarchy. Again, the intriguing premise carries In Time. Beyond that, there’s enough action to carry this mid-budget movie.

Stream In Time on HBO Max.