3 underrated movies on Hulu you need to watch in August

Ever since Disney acquired Fox, Hulu’s film library has seen the added benefits of hosting movies from 20th Century Studios and Searchlight Pictures. Hulu also offers films from WarnerMedia so users can stream Warner Bros. hits like Dune and others on the service.

Aside from the blockbusters and marquee productions, Hulu has an excellent crop of underrated films available to stream in August. Because of the many selections, we narrowed the pool down to three, so feel free to scroll through our decisions below.

The Guardian (2006)

Senior Chief Aviation Survival Technician Ben Randall (Kevin Costner) is the best rescue swimmer the Coast Guard has to offer. However, Ben’s confidence is shattered when his team dies in a helicopter crash. Unable to overcome survivor’s guilt, Ben dedicates his efforts to teaching future rescue swimmers.

One of the school’s top students is Jake Fischer (Ashton Kutcher), a former competitive swimmer with an ego the size of the ocean. Ben’s tough-minded techniques clash with Jake’s cockiness, leading to many confrontations between the two men. However, they eventually appreciate one another as Ben becomes Jake’s mentor. The Guardian is a story of duty, honor, and respect as Ben and Jake join forces for one last dangerous mission.

Stream The Guardian on Hulu.

Predators (2010)

After the misfires of Predator 2 and the crossover series with the Alien saga, the Predator franchise needed to get back to basics. What made Predator so successful (besides Arnold Schwarzenegger) was the killer action sequences and eccentric cast of characters within the team. This formula was best recaptured in Predators, the 2010 installment directed by Nimród Antal.

In Predators, a group of distinct killers — soldiers, prisoners, and a physician — are dropped in the jungle of a mysterious planet. Royce (Adrien Brody), a former special ops soldier-turned-mercenary, becomes the leader as they search for a way off the planet. However, multiple predators terrorize the group as they hunt for sport. The humans must come together to survive or risk a brutal death at the hands of the extraterrestrial creatures.

Stream Predators on Hulu.

All the Right Moves (1983)

It’s hard to imagine a time when Tom Cruise isn’t playing Maverick or Ethan Hunt. However, those characters didn’t exist in 1983, which became Cruise’s breakout year thanks to three films: The Outsiders, Risky Business, and this one that’s available to stream on Hulu, All the Right Moves. Set in Western Pennsylvania, Cruise stars as Stefen Djordjevic, a high school student and defensive back on the football team who aspires to earn a college scholarship to escape the small, depressing town.

Standing in the way of Stefen’s dreams is his hard-nosed coach, Vern Nickerson (Craig T. Nelson), who kicks Stefen off the team after a heated confrontation. When Nickerson blackballs the young player from speaking with college coaches, Stefen must confront the startling realization that he may be stuck in town for good.

Steam All The Right Moves on Hulu.

