 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

3 underrated movies on Hulu you need to watch in August

Dan Girolamo
By

Ever since Disney acquired Fox, Hulu’s film library has seen the added benefits of hosting movies from 20th Century Studios and Searchlight Pictures. Hulu also offers films from WarnerMedia so users can stream Warner Bros. hits like Dune and others on the service.

Aside from the blockbusters and marquee productions, Hulu has an excellent crop of underrated films available to stream in August. Because of the many selections, we narrowed the pool down to three, so feel free to scroll through our decisions below.

Recommended Videos

The Guardian (2006)

Two coast guard swimmers stand in front of each other and converse in The Guardian.
Lance Staedler / Touchstone Pictures

Senior Chief Aviation Survival Technician Ben Randall (Kevin Costner) is the best rescue swimmer the Coast Guard has to offer. However, Ben’s confidence is shattered when his team dies in a helicopter crash. Unable to overcome survivor’s guilt, Ben dedicates his efforts to teaching future rescue swimmers.

Related

One of the school’s top students is Jake Fischer (Ashton Kutcher), a former competitive swimmer with an ego the size of the ocean. Ben’s tough-minded techniques clash with Jake’s cockiness, leading to many confrontations between the two men. However, they eventually appreciate one another as Ben becomes Jake’s mentor. The Guardian is a story of duty, honor, and respect as Ben and Jake join forces for one last dangerous mission.

Stream The Guardian on Hulu.

Predators (2010)

A group of hunters band together and hold guns in the jungle in Predators.
20th Century Fox

After the misfires of Predator 2 and the crossover series with the Alien saga, the Predator franchise needed to get back to basics. What made Predator so successful (besides Arnold Schwarzenegger) was the killer action sequences and eccentric cast of characters within the team. This formula was best recaptured in Predators, the 2010 installment directed by Nimród Antal.

In Predators, a group of distinct killers — soldiers, prisoners, and a physician — are dropped in the jungle of a mysterious planet. Royce (Adrien Brody), a former special ops soldier-turned-mercenary, becomes the leader as they search for a way off the planet. However, multiple predators terrorize the group as they hunt for sport. The humans must come together to survive or risk a brutal death at the hands of the extraterrestrial creatures.

Stream Predators on Hulu.

All the Right Moves (1983)

A football player talks to a football coach on the field in All The Right Moves.
20th Century Fox

It’s hard to imagine a time when Tom Cruise isn’t playing Maverick or Ethan Hunt. However, those characters didn’t exist in 1983, which became Cruise’s breakout year thanks to three films: The Outsiders, Risky Business, and this one that’s available to stream on Hulu, All the Right Moves. Set in Western Pennsylvania, Cruise stars as Stefen Djordjevic, a high school student and defensive back on the football team who aspires to earn a college scholarship to escape the small, depressing town.

Standing in the way of Stefen’s dreams is his hard-nosed coach, Vern Nickerson (Craig T. Nelson), who kicks Stefen off the team after a heated confrontation. When Nickerson blackballs the young player from speaking with college coaches, Stefen must confront the startling realization that he may be stuck in town for good.

Steam All The Right Moves on Hulu.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
3 Netflix movies like Oppenheimer you should watch right now
A group of soldiers stand in a crowded boat in Dunkirk.

It's the summer of science as Oppenheimer continues to make a seismic explosion in pop culture. Along with Barbie (Barbenheimer), Oppenheimer is bringing audiences back to the theater in waves. As of July 31, Oppenheimer has surpassed $400 million worldwide at the box office. For a three-hour dialogue-heavy biopic, that box office number is astounding.

After watching Christopher Nolan's thriller about the "father of the atomic bomb," there is an increased interest in biopics, World War II stories, nuclear war, and science dramas. Many of these films are available on Netflix. If you liked Oppenheimer, you should check out these three movies that are currently available on the popular streaming service.
The Imitation Game (2014)

Read more
3 movies leaving Netflix by August 1 that you need to watch now
Daniel Craig in Skyfall

Although it's facing a wave of competition from other streamers now, Netflix remains the most popular streaming service in the country. As titles come onto and leave Netflix, it can be easy to lose track of what the best movies on the service are, or which ones are worth checking out before they leave for good.

Thankfully, we've done the hard work for you and come up with a list of movies you should definitely check out on Netflix before they leave the service on August 1.
Skyfall (2012)

Read more
5 LGBTQ movies and TV shows you need to watch in August
Nick and Charlie look at their phones in Heartstopper.

August is typically the month that the summer season starts to wind down. Kids prepare to go back to school, while adults figure out how to spend the last few days of vacation they have left for the season. On the movies and streaming front, however, the schedule remains as busy as ever, and that holds true for content about the LGBTQ+ experience.

In theaters, the comedy Bottoms and the drama Passages showcase the highs and lows of love, while the hit Netflix streaming show Heartstopper returns for a second season. In addition, there's an incisive documentary about a famously closeted gay Hollywood star on Max while Prime Video debuts a charming rom-com about the First Son and the Prince of England having a secret romance. There's something for everyone, and these five LGBTQ movies and shows are sure to keep you entertained well into the fall.
Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed (out now)

Read more