5 underrated movies on Netflix you need to watch in June 2025

Tyler Perry has found a new audience on Netflix. Since signing his first-look deal with Netflix in 2023, Perry has churned out several popular movies, including The Six Triple Eight. His latest movie, Straw, has remained in the top 10 since its debut on June 6. Other notable movies featured on the homepage are Plane, Trainwreck: The Astroworld Tragedy, and Get Hard.

The five movies listed below will not be in the top 10 anytime soon. However, these underrated movies all have redeeming qualities to earn a spot in your queue. One of our selections recaps an infamous day in pop culture history that recently celebrated its 31st anniversary. Keep reading for more recommendations.

London Has Fallen (2016)

Gerard Butler has saved the world so many times in his career that we’ve lost count. Everyone knows that Butler’s characters will always prevail, and yet, the movies continue to be entertaining. After saving the President of the United States inside the White House, Butler’s Mike Banning heads across the pond for a new mission in London Has Fallen.

Following the death of the British prime minister, Banning and the rest of the Secret Service must accompany President Benjamin Asher (Aaron Eckhart) to the funeral in London. With all of the world leaders in attendance, mercenaries hijack the city and take Asher hostage. The terrorist organization plans to execute Asher as revenge for a drone strike. Thankfully, Banning, a stand-in for a ’90s action hero, is nearby and ready to unleash hell.

Stream London Has Fallen on Netflix.

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping (2016)

Music mockumentaries are arguably the best parody movies. This is Spinal Tap was revolutionary in satirizing rock stars, while Walk Hard reshaped how audiences viewed music biopics. While not as popular as Spinal Tap and Walk Hard, Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping successfully carved its place in this space as a parody of 21st-century artists.

Conner Friel (Andy Samberg) headlines one of the biggest pop hip-hop groups in the world, The Style Boyz, with his childhood friends Lawrence Dunn (Akiva Schaffer) and Owen Bouchard (Jorma Taccone). After the band breaks up, Conner goes solo as Conner4Real, and the first album is a hit. After the second album flops, Conner must find a way to maintain relevancy. Because it’s a Lonely Island production, the songs are laugh-out-loud funny, with Finest Girl (Bin Laden Song) and Equal Rights as the standouts.

Stream Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping on Netflix.

Pig (2021)

Nicolas Cage is first-team all-fearless. The gonzo actor isn’t afraid to take chances and make bold decisions in his roles. However, the Oscar winner dialed it back and offered his most subdued performance to date in Michael Sarnoski’s Pig. Rob Feld (Cage) was once a famous chef in Portland. Now, he’s a recluse who lives in the Oregon forests. Rob makes a living by hunting for truffles with his foraging pig.

One night, unknown assailants attack Rob and steal his prized pig. Because of the bond he formed with his animal, Rob leaves the woods and heads into the city to find her. Who knew a movie revolving around a missing pig could serve as the vehicle for an emotional tale of grief, loss, and love?

Stream Pig on Netflix.

June 17th, 1994 (2010)

June 17, 1994 — a day that will live in infamy. The day began as one of celebration in the sports world. The New York Rangers hosted their victory parade after winning the Stanley Cup. Arnold Palmer played his last round at the U.S. Open. The World Cup kicked off in the U.S. The Houston Rockets and New York Knicks faced off in the NBA Finals.

All of those events would have been the top story on any other day but June 17, 1994. That was the day O.J. Simpson was charged with double homicide. Simpson proceeded to flee from the police in his white Bronco. The Simpson story made national headlines, so much so that the police chase interrupted coverage of the NBA Finals. There have been so many Simpson documentaries that cover the case. The 30 for 30 doc is uniquely told through news clips and archival footage from that fateful day. It’s a must-watch for any sports fan.

Stream June 17th, 1994 on Netflix.

How to Be Single (2016)

If you have an X account, then you’ve probably seen the famous scene from How to Be Single where Dakota Johnson asks the cab driver to take her home. It’s a hilarious moment in a surprisingly charming movie. Four women — Alice (Johnson), Robin (Rebel Wilson), Meg (Leslie Mann), and Lucy (Alison Brie) — grapple with relationship problems in the Big Apple.

Alice is newly single and doesn’t know how to act. Robin loves to party and takes Alice under her wing. Meg has second thoughts about having a baby. Lucy plans to use online dating to find her husband. All four women realize no matter how hard they try, falling in love is not a formulaic equation.

Stream How to Be Single on Netflix.