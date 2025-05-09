5 underrated movies on Netflix you need to watch in May 2025

Table of Contents Table of Contents Untold: Shooting Guards (2025) May December (2023) Last Seen Alive (2022) Mid90s (2018) Entourage (2015)

It’s summer blockbuster season in Hollywood. While Netflix has some tentpoles reserved for later this summer, the streamer began the season with a much smaller and heartwarming movie, Nonnas. The Vince Vaughn-led comedy follows a man’s journey to open an Italian restaurant and hire four grandmothers to work as the chefs.

Nonnas is comforting and will put a smile on your face. While we can’t promise grins with the five movies below, they will keep you entertained. These underrated movies might not be on the homepage, but they are worthy of your time.

Untold: Shooting Guards (2025)

In Jason Derulo’s hit song Talk Dirty, a line reads, “Gilbert Arenas, guns on deck.” Basketball fans will automatically know the reference, as it signals one of the biggest NBA scandals of the 21st century. In 2009, Gilbert Arenas and Javaris Crittenton were teammates with the Washington Wizards. The duo had a gambling dispute that led to the unthinkable: guns in the locker room.

Both men were suspended for the rest of the NBA season. Arenas eventually returned to the Wizards, but Crittenton took a sharp left turn down a criminal path. Untold: Shooting Guards is an informative account of that fateful day in the locker room. Ultimately, it’s an empathetic view of a life-altering event for both men.

Stream Untold: Shooting Guards on Netflix.

May December (2023)

May December fell victim to the challenges of navigating a long awards season. Todd Haynes’ film started off strong by garnering numerous accolades from critics’ circles and the Golden Globes. By the time the Oscars rolled around, the black comedy had lost steam, picking up only one Oscar nomination for screenplay. Perhaps the uncomfortable subject turned viewers off because it’s not easy to watch.

Actress Elizabeth Berry (Natalie Portman) travels to Georgia to research a role for an upcoming movie. Elizabeth is playing Gracie Atherton-Yoo (Julianne Moore), a woman who, at the age of 36, raped 13-year-old Joe Yoo (Charles Melton) and had his baby in prison. Gracis and Joe are married in the present day. Again, it’s a disturbing topic, but Haynes perfectly balances the drama of a predatory relationship with the campiness of tabloid sensationalism. Plus, it will be fun to look back and point to this movie as the one that launched Charles Melton’s career.

Stream May December on Netflix.

Last Seen Alive (2022)

While speaking to Digital Trends about Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, Gerard Butler shared that he improvised most of his dialogue in the action thriller Last Seen Alive. That’s no easy task for a 95-minute movie, but not every actor is Butler, a man who could play a convincing action hero with his eyes closed.

Will Spann (Butler) and his wife Lisa (Jaimie Alexander) are traveling to Lisa’s parents’ house when they stop at a gas station. While Will pumps gas, Lisa enters the store and never returns. Where did she go? Will assumes Lisa has been taken, so he embarks on a vengeful quest. Last Seen Alive will satisfy any Butler fan looking for a quick, action-packed thriller.

Stream Last Seen Alive on Netflix.

Mid90s (2018)

Considering he broke out in Superbad, it’s fitting that Jonah Hill’s directorial debut would be in the coming-of-age genre. 1996 Los Angeles. Life at home for 13-year-old Stevie (Sunny Suljic) isn’t glamorous with his abusive older brother Ian (Lucas Hedges) and hardworking single mother Dabney (Katherine Waterston).

Stevie finds solace in skateboarding. Though he can’t skate well, Stevie admires the camaraderie between the skaters and sets out to join their crew. Hill crafts a heartwarming tale of self-discovery and acceptance through the eyes of a wide-eyed teenager. Mid90s also boasts an impressive soundtrack that will appease grunge and hip-hop fans.

Stream mid90s on Netflix.

Entourage (2015)

To a certain group, the Entourage movie is their version of Avengers: Endgame. As a fan of the show, the Entourage movie is like watching three episodes in one sitting. Thankfully, the movie marked the return of the Big Five: Vince (Adrian Grenier), Eric (Kevin Connolly), Johnny Drama (Kevin Dillon), Turtle (Jerry Ferrara), and Ari Gold (Jeremy Piven).

Picking up shortly after the television finale, Vince sets out to make his directorial debut, with Ari’s studio financing the project. Vince goes over budget, forcing Ari to find more financing, which doesn’t go smoothly. In true Entourage fashion, the boys get into some trouble along the way, but they eventually figure it out. Considering the show has never been rebooted, enjoy spending these 104 minutes with these eclectic group of characters.

Stream Entourage on Netflix.