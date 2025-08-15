 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Features

This Seth Rogen comedy is one of Netflix’s underrated movies you need to watch (August 2025)

By
Zac Efron stands and talks to Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne in Neighbors.
Universal Pictures

If you haven’t embraced K-pop, give it a chance. We’re living in a world that belongs to the Huntr/x and the Saja Boys thanks to the success of KPop Demon Hunters. The animated movie is now the second most popular film in Netflix history, and it hasn’t shown signs of slowing down.

KPop Demon Hunters will occupy a spot in the top 10 for the foreseeable future. Below, the five Netflix movies are more of the underrated type. A raunchy comedy, a ’90s rom-com, and an action epic highlight our picks for August.

Recommended Videos

We also have guides to the best new movies to stream, the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, and the best movies on Amazon Prime Video.

 Neighbors (2014)

Judging by the positive reviews and $270 million gross, Neighbors is properly rated as a successful studio comedy. It is underrated when discussed in Rogen’s filmography. When picking Rogen’s best comedies, most would say Superbad, Knocked Up, Pineapple Express, and The 40-Year-Old Virgin before Neighbors.

Related: 
A Jurassic Park sequel is one of the Netflix sci-fi movies you need to watch (August 2025)

Mac (Rogen) and Kelly (Rose Byrne) are stunned to learn that a fraternity moves into the house next door. Teddy (Zac Efron), the fraternity’s leader, extends an olive branch and promises to behave. After Mac calls the cops to shut it down, Teddy views it as an act of war. The two sides engage in a prank competition that gets personal. Watch Neighbors again, and you’ll fall in love with the chemistry between Rogen, Efron, and Byrne.

Stream Neighbors on Netflix.

Trainwreck: Poop Cruise (2025)

If the Trainwreck series went to network television or another streaming platform, it would be an afterthought. These Netflix documentaries tend to become phenomena. What streamer other than Netflix could release a documentary about a feces-infested cruise ship and have it become a hit?

In 2013, an engine fire on a Carnival cruise caused a power outage. Not having lights was the least of the ship’s concerns. Raw sewage infiltrated the passenger deck and caused mayhem. Hence, “The Poop Cruise.” It’s 55 minutes of ridiculousness. Watch it.

Stream Trainwreck: Poop Cruise on Netflix.

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011)

Not all Mission: Impossible movies are created equal. Ghost Protocol is right outside the top three. After a terrorist attack on the Kremlin, Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and the IMF are disavowed by the U.S. government. With “Ghost Protocol” activated, Ethan and his team must find a nuclear arms dealer before he starts a war between the United States and Russia.

Tom Cruise’s legend soared to new heights in Ghost Protocol after his stunt at the Burj Khalifa. From Ghost Protocol to The Final Reckoning, Cruise made it his mission to complete death-defying stunts for entertainment. For these reasons, it might go down as the most important entry in the franchise.

Stream Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol on Netflix.

A Night at the Roxbury (1998)

Hit the music and head for the club in A Night at the Roxbury, the 1998 comedy based on the sketch from Saturday Night Live. Brothers Doug (Chris Kattan) and Steve Butabi (Will Ferrell) have one dream: to party at the Roxbury. The boys dress the part, but cool is not in their vocabulary.

Women reject them constantly, which makes for a funnier movie. Their father (Dan Hedaya) wants them to take over the family’s flower shop. That’s not in the cards for Doug and Steve, who believe they can open a club as cool as the Roxbury. A Night at the Roxbury is silly and a little stupid, but it sure does make you laugh.

Stream A Night at the Roxbury on Netflix.

She’s All That (1999)

From the clothes and the haircuts to the music and the lingo, She’s All That is a ’90s high school classic. In this modern version of My Fair Lady, Zack Siler (Freddie Prinze Jr.) accepts a bet to make a girl prom queen in six weeks. That girl becomes Laney Boggs (Rachael Leigh Cook), a social outcast who runs from popularity.

At first, Zack struggles to find a common ground with Laney. The two slowly enjoy spending time together and form a genuine connection. With prom approaching, Zack must decide if winning a bet or hurting Laney’s feelings is more important. Prinze and Cook are so downright charming that you’ll look past the film’s weakest moments.

Stream She’s All That on Netflix.

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Fore! Happy Gilmore is one of 5 movies leaving Netflix that you have to watch (July 2025)
Adam Sandler on the ground screaming at a golf ball in a scene from Happy Gilmore.

Unfortunately, movies are removed from streaming services every month. This July on Netflix is particularly rough because the list of movies departing the service is strong. Happy Gilmore is one of Adam Sandler's best comedies, and the sequel finally arrives this month. I understand that licensing agreements determine when a movie leaves a service, but having Happy Gilmore leave days after Happy Gilmore 2's premiere isn't right. 

Happy Gilmore is only one of the top movies leaving in July. We spotlighted an entire group of films exiting the service soon, so make sure to watch them now before it's too late.

Read more
Like heists? Now You See Me is one of our 5 underrated movies to watch on Netflix
Four people stand in line on a stage.

Netflix is adding several high-profile movies in July. First, there is The Old Guard 2, the next chapter in the Charlize Theron-led action franchise. While The Old Guard 2 garnered a solid audience, Netflix subscribers are champing at the bit to watch Happy Gilmore 2, which streams on July 25.

Beyond big-name titles, Netflix is home to many underrated movies with cult-like followings. Now You See Me is a terrific heist movie that continues to age well with time. It has never been considered a top blockbuster, but fans love it, especially now with a third movie coming this fall. Watch Now You See Me and other underrated movies this month on Netflix.

Read more
3 underrated movies you need to watch in July 2025
Steven Spielberg on a boat as the Jaws shark is in the background.

July is for the blockbusters. By the end of the month, three of the biggest movies of the year will be in theaters. These include Jurassic World Rebirth, Superman, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Both Jurassic World and Superman are well on their way to making half a billion dollars. Early tracking suggests Fantastic Four will do the same.

The three underrated movies below will not be box office juggernauts. Some are bypassing theaters and premiering directly on streaming. Two of the three are documentaries, including the terrific Jaws @ 50, which details the making of the seminal shark thriller. View the rest of our picks below.

Read more