3 underrated Netflix shows you should watch this weekend (February 21-23)

By
Noah Centineo in The Recruit.
Netflix

Netflix is proud of its ability to offer subscribers something new to watch at basically all times. Every weekend we get a new series, reality show, or movie. Sometimes, you get all three.

If you’ve struggled to actually navigate all of the stuff available on the streaming platform, you’re not alone. That’s why we’ve pulled together this list of three shows that are worth your time this weekend and should keep you hooked no matter what you’re interested in.

We also have guides to the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.

The Recruit (2022-)

The Recruit | Official Trailer | Netflix

Noah Centineo has made his entire career working for Netflix, and The Recruit allows him to flex his unique charm. The series follows a CIA lawyer who gets drawn into the action after one of the agency’s assets threatens to reveal herself unless the CIA helps her clear her name.

While plenty of spy dramas can be rather serious, dour affairs, The Recruit is lighter on its feet than many of those shows and easier to watch. While the show definitely has its moments of real gravitas, The Recruit won’t make you feel like you’re doing homework.

You can watch The Recruit on Netflix. 

The Madness (2024)

The Madness | Official Trailer | Netflix

Colman Domingo should have been a star for decades. But like they say, better late than never. The Madness follows Domingo as Muncie Daniels, a media pundit who is forced to prove his own innocence after he stumbles upon a murder in the Poconos.

Crucially, though, The Madness is also about Daniels’s crisis of conscience as he realizes that he no longer believes in anything. The series is riveting from front to back and includes all the plot developments and production values required for a limited series with a hooky premise and real ideas.

You can watch The Madness on Netflix.

Orange Is the New Black (2013-2019)

Orange Is The New Black - Season 1 - Official Trailer [HD]

Calling Orange Is the New Black underrated when it first aired would have seemed silly. The show was one of Netflix’s first original series, earning plenty of awards and critical recognition at the time. In the years since, the show and its many groundbreaking elements have been far more forgotten than they should have been.

Telling the story of a public relations executive who is sentenced to serve time in a minimum security prison for her association with a drug dealer, the show was a remarkably bracing, often hysterical series about the realities of life in prison and the prison system more generally. The first few seasons are brilliant, and while it does fall off to some extent, it remained excellent throughout its run.

You can watch Orange Is the New Black on Netflix. 

