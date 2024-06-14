3 underrated Netflix shows you should watch this weekend (June 14-16)

There are plenty of fairly obvious titles worth checking out on Netflix. After all, the streaming service has become almost synonymous with the idea of streaming television, and a number of its shows have been phenomenally large hits. For every breakout series that Netflix produces, though, there are plenty of other shows that live further under the radar and are just as great.

We’ve selected three such shows that are worth your time this weekend. Whether you’re into nature documentaries, foreign dramas, or road dramedies, this list has something for you.

Our Planet (2019)

The brilliance of Our Planet is the way the series combines the nature photography many of us might expect with an examination of the way the beautiful world we inhabit has been shaped and warped by climate catastrophe. David Attenborough is the brilliant narrator anchoring this story, and he perfectly conveys the urgency of this moment, as well as the myriad ways this crisis has already affected the world around us.

The images we get a chance to see here are breathtaking, but whereas most nature documentaries are meant to be uplifting, Our Planet has much more urgency behind it.

Hospital Playlist (2020-2021)

For years now, Netflix has become home to an increasing number of Korean dramas, spawning a surge in interest in the genre in the U.S. If you’ve been curious about the genre and what it’s all about, then Hospital Playlist is a great place to start.

The series follows five doctors who have been friends for years as they work at the same hospital and share a passion for music. Like the early seasons of Grey’s Anatomy, the drama of Hospital Playlist is mostly about these characters trying to navigate their difficult jobs and also lead personal lives at the same time. It can often be pretty riveting TV.

The End of the F***ing World (2017-2019)

A brilliant, off-beat series that originally aired on Channel 4 in the U.K., The End of the F***ing World tells the story of two young people who grow a connection after they decide to run away together. James (Alex Lawther) thinks he’s a psychopath, and initially believes he wants to try killing a human, He targets Alyssa (Jessica Barden) as his first victim.

Alyssa has problems of her own, and as they travel the country together, the form a bond that neither one of them initially expected. The End of the F***ing World is smart and surprising in all of the right ways, and features two star-making turns at its center.

