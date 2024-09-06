3 underrated Netflix shows you should watch this weekend (September 6-8)

As summer winds its way to a close, finding the shows that will carry you through the colder months of the year is more important than ever. Netflix is host to plenty of new shows and originals, but the streaming service also has plenty of older titles that didn’t get as much love as they deserved when they first premiered.

If you’re looking for an underrated show on Netflix that’s worth watching this weekend, then we’ve got you covered. We’ve pulled together this list of the three of the best shows you can check out now, regardless of what you like in your TV shows.

The Magicians (2015-2020)

THE MAGICIANS | Season 1 Trailer | SYFY

An under-discussed and under-appreciated series that originally aired on Syfy, The Magicians tells the story of a group of twentysomething magicians as they learn how to harness their skills, and about the threats in the world around them. Adapted from Lev Grossman’s novels of the same name, the brilliance of The Magicians is its willingness to take any and every idea seriously.

They did a musical episode, an episode where two characters lived an entire lifetime together and fell in love, and a myriad of other experimental episodes. Not everything the show did worked, but The Magicians is worth watching because of how inventive and experimental it always strived to be.

Godless (2017)

Godless | Teaser: Welcome to No Man’s Land [HD] | Netflix

One of the most unsung Netflix originals of all time, Godless is a revisionist Western that reminds us how thrilling that genre can be. The series tells the story of a town run mainly by women who must come together when they discover that a band of outlaws is after somewhat in their midst.

In addition to all the vistas and gunfire that we’re used to expecting from a great western, Godless is also great because of its incredible ensemble cast, which is led by Merritt Wever and Michelle Dockery. The show might not have the same legacy as some other Netflix miniseries, but it absolutely deserves to be discussed more often.

Prison Break (2005-2017)

Prison Break - Season 1 Trailer

Whether Prison Break as a whole is worth watching or not is a decision each viewer will have to make for themselves, but the show’s first season is one of the most riveting things you’ll ever see on TV. That season follows one brother as he intentionally gets himself incarcerated so that he can help his brother escape prison for a crime he didn’t commit.

The show’s brilliance comes from each of the elaborate schemes that are put in motion to aid the brothers in their escape. Once they get out of prison, the show becomes more hit and miss, but those first suspenseful episodes are absolutely worth checking out.

