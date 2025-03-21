 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Features

3 underrated Netflix shows you should watch this weekend (March 21-23)

By
A woman and man smile and pose for a photo.
Netflix

The streaming era has afforded us endless convenience, but that convenience comes with the difficulty of actually finding something worth your time. If you’ve ever found yourself scrolling through Netflix in a way that feels like it could never end, we’ve got you covered.

We’ve pulled together three great Netflix shows worth checking out this weekend. Each of these shows has a totally different tone and vibe and represents the broad array of stuff that the streamer is constantly serving up to its audience.

Recommended Videos

We also have guides to the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.

Related

American Nightmare (2024)

A brilliant documentary series that chronicles a genuinely bizarre series of events, American Nightmare tells the story of the kidnapping of Denise Huskins and the aftermath in which police accused her of orchestrating the kidnapping herself.

As she fights to prove that she was actually taken, she has to relive the traumas of that time and prove that she is not as sinister as she seems. This story and what it says both about police and about how they handle female victims is revelatory, and the documentary knows exactly how to frame every moment for maximal impact.

You can watch American Nightmare on Netflix.

One Day (2024)

A swooningly romantic, heartbreaking series, One Day tells the story of two Brits who meet at their graduation ball and proceed to fall in love with each other over more than a decade.

The story’s conceit involves checking in with the couple on the same day every year, allowing for the show to present a grand sweep of time and also for us to see how these two change over the course of years. Brilliantly performed by Leo Woodall and Ambika Mod, One Day is sweeping and swoon-worthy in all the ways you’d want a show like this to be.

You can watch One Day on Netflix.

Maid (2021)

Margaret Qualley has emerged as one of the most promising young stars of the past five years, and Maid is one of her best performances. The series follows a single mother who starts cleaning houses to provide a better life for her daughter after escaping from an abusive relationship.

Maid sheds light on what cycles of poverty look like in a way that few other shows do, allowing us to understand how much every decision comes with real financial costs for the central character. Qualley is excellent as a woman doing her best amidst impossible circumstances, and she’s a huge part of why Maid is worth watching.

You can watch Maid on Netflix.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer at Digital Trends, where he covers Movies and TV. He frequently writes streaming…
3 underrated Netflix shows you should watch this weekend (March 7-March 9)
The Sinner on Netflix

Almost everyone who has ever had a Netflix account knows that at least half the time, opening the app means minutes or even hours of scrolling through to look for something to watch. Sometimes, that exploratory stuff can be fun, but it can also make you realize you should probably just go to bed.
Thankfully, we've cut out all that scrolling and honed in on three Netflix shows you should definitely check out. These shows represent a wide range of different tastes, which hopefully means that there's something for basically everyone on this list.
We also have guides to the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.
Yellowjackets (2021-)
Yellowjackets (2021) Official Trailer #2 | SHOWTIME

Although Yellowjackets is not a Netflix native, the show has gained an entirely new audience by streaming there. The show, which tells the story of a high school girls' soccer team that gets stranded in the Canadian wilderness after a plane crash, is at times a brilliant examination of what Lord of the Flies might look like if most of the stranded children were female.

Read more
3 rom-coms on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in March 2025
A woman and man ride in a carriage through New York in A Rainy Day in New York.

Rom-coms are a genre for which critics are far less forgiving than others. Sometimes, they don’t quite get that the point is to be predictable, corny, sappy, and sometimes downright ridiculous. There’s a reason, after all, that Hallmark Channel movies are so popular.

With that said, of the three rom-coms on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in March 2025, not all of them have received glowing reviews. But each offers a compelling reason to watch if you’re in the mood for some laughs with a dose of romance or vice versa.

Read more
3 underrated shows on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in March 2025
Two parents stand with their arms folded or on hips looking at two daughters in High School.

Amazon Prime Video has a wide selection of TV shows, but the list constantly changes. New shows, including Amazon Originals, are added while others are removed as licensing expires. But one thing remains constant: the selection is always expansive and exciting.
For now, there are three underrated shows on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in March 2025, all of which just so happen to be Amazon Originals. One is new, one got fabulous reception but arguably didn't get as much attention as it deserved, and the other is returning soon with a new season.
Need more recommendations? Then check out the best new shows to stream this week, as well as the best shows on Netflix, the best shows on Hulu, the best shows on Amazon Prime Video, the best shows on Max, and best shows on Disney+.
High School (2022)
High School | Season 1 Trailer | Coming October 14
High School isn’t underrated because it hasn’t been well-received. In fact, the single-season comedy has a perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes critics score and an equally impressive 94% audience score. But it’s one of those shows you probably never even heard of. Based on the memoir of the same name by Clea DuVall and Tegan and Sara Quin (yes, of the pop duo Tegan And Sara), it’s a lovely throwback to the grunge and rave-loving music and style culture of the ‘90s.
As the ladies (Railey and Seazynn Gilliland) navigate the everyday challenges of being teens, from identity to first loves, they also explore their deep passion for music. Rolling Stone and The New York Times called High School one of the best shows of 2022. It's strange why the series has been so underappreciated by mass audiences. High School is one of those shows that anyone who grew up in that era would appreciate, whether you like or even know of Tegan And Sara or not.
Stream High School on Amazon Prime Video. 

A League of Their Own (2022)
A League of Their Own - Official Trailer | Prime Video
A victim of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike, A League of Their Own received positive reviews and was actually renewed for a four-episode second and final season. But it was scrapped, and viewers were left disappointed. Nonetheless, the first season of the comedy-drama, based on the 1992 movie of the same name, is worth checking out.
Set in 1943, it’s about a women’s professional baseball league and the ladies who pursue playing the typically male-dominated sport. At the heart are two women. Carson Shaw (Abbi Jacobson) decides to follow her dream of playing professional baseball while her husband is away at war. Meanwhile, Maxine (Chanté Adams), a Black woman who loves the sport, struggles to find a team willing to even let her try out. With plenty of heart and humor, it’s a shame A League of Their Own didn’t get the attention it deserved based on its overwhelmingly positive reviews from both critics and audiences alike.

Read more