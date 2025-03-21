3 underrated Netflix shows you should watch this weekend (March 21-23)

Table of Contents Table of Contents American Nightmare (2024) One Day (2024) Maid (2021)

The streaming era has afforded us endless convenience, but that convenience comes with the difficulty of actually finding something worth your time. If you’ve ever found yourself scrolling through Netflix in a way that feels like it could never end, we’ve got you covered.

We’ve pulled together three great Netflix shows worth checking out this weekend. Each of these shows has a totally different tone and vibe and represents the broad array of stuff that the streamer is constantly serving up to its audience.

American Nightmare (2024)

A brilliant documentary series that chronicles a genuinely bizarre series of events, American Nightmare tells the story of the kidnapping of Denise Huskins and the aftermath in which police accused her of orchestrating the kidnapping herself.

As she fights to prove that she was actually taken, she has to relive the traumas of that time and prove that she is not as sinister as she seems. This story and what it says both about police and about how they handle female victims is revelatory, and the documentary knows exactly how to frame every moment for maximal impact.

One Day (2024)

A swooningly romantic, heartbreaking series, One Day tells the story of two Brits who meet at their graduation ball and proceed to fall in love with each other over more than a decade.

The story’s conceit involves checking in with the couple on the same day every year, allowing for the show to present a grand sweep of time and also for us to see how these two change over the course of years. Brilliantly performed by Leo Woodall and Ambika Mod, One Day is sweeping and swoon-worthy in all the ways you’d want a show like this to be.

Maid (2021)

Margaret Qualley has emerged as one of the most promising young stars of the past five years, and Maid is one of her best performances. The series follows a single mother who starts cleaning houses to provide a better life for her daughter after escaping from an abusive relationship.

Maid sheds light on what cycles of poverty look like in a way that few other shows do, allowing us to understand how much every decision comes with real financial costs for the central character. Qualley is excellent as a woman doing her best amidst impossible circumstances, and she’s a huge part of why Maid is worth watching.

