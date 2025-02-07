3 underrated Netflix shows you should watch this weekend (February 7-9)

Table of Contents Table of Contents Penelope (2024) One Day (2024) The Haunting of Bly Manor (2020)

It can be comforting to watch the same shows over and over again, but sometimes, you might be looking for something that breaks up the tedium. Netflix is filled with interesting shows, but knowing where to start can be a challenge.

Hopefully, that’s where we come in. We’ve compiled a list of three underrated Netflix shows that are well worth checking out this weekend. Even better? Each show is relatively bite-sized, meaning you can get through it in a single weekend or savor it a little bit longer to make it last.

Penelope (2024)

PENELOPE Series Trailer (2024)

A totally under-the-radar coming-of-age series, Penelope follows a young girl who feels alienated from modern society and decides to try to build a new life out in the wilderness. Anchored by a revelatory performance from Megan Stott, Penelope is beautifully shot and the kind of fantasy about escaping modernity that many people long for today.

The coming-of-age genre is filled with stories that repeat the same beats ad nauseam. Yet one of the best things about Penelope is that the show understands how it can be genuinely innovative.

You can watch Penelope on Netflix.

One Day (2024)

One Day Limited Series Trailer

Adapting a best-selling novel of the same name, One Day tells the story of two star-crossed lovers on the same day every year over decades. The series, which stars Leo Woodall and Ambika Mod in two brilliant central performances, is all about the ways people may or might not ever really sync up, even if they’re clearly meant for one another.

One Day is the kind of modern romance that seems to understand the way love really works, and its ability to chronicle different days in each episode gives it a structure and rhythm that few shows of this kind can imitate.

You can watch One Day on Netflix.

The Haunting of Bly Manor (2020)

The Haunting of Bly Manor - Official Trailer

Mike Flanagan’s Netflix work has been varied, but his most underrated series might be The Haunting of Bly Manor. Adapted from Henry James’ The Turn of the Screw, the series tells the story of a governess who is hired to look after two troubled children in the 1980s.

As she becomes increasingly convinced that something supernatural is happening at the house, we come to understand the house’s haunted history and how the children at the manor have been affected by it. Bly Manor is spooky, sweet, and surprising, anchored by a truly excellent central performance from Victoria Pedretti.

You can watch The Haunting of Bly Manor on Netflix.