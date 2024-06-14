 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Until Dawn cast adds 4 rising stars to film adaptation of horror video game

By
Logo of a skull for Until Dawn video game.
Supermassive Games

Until Dawn, the upcoming film adaptation of the beloved PlayStation horror video game, has added four rising actors to its cast. Per Deadline, Ella Rubin (The Idea of You), Michael Cimino (Love, Victor), Ji-young Yoo (Expats), and Odessa A’zion (Sitting in Bars with Cake) will star in the Until Dawn film.

Until Dawn stems from Screen Gems and PlayStation Productions. David F. Sandberg, who directed Lights Out and Shazam!, will helm the film. Blair Butler wrote the original draft, and Gary Dauberman is working on the latest version of the script.

Recommended Videos

“At PlayStation Productions, we are always looking to find creative and authentic ways to adapt our beloved games that our fans will enjoy,” Asad Qizilbash, head of PlayStation Productions, head of product for PlayStation Studios, Sony Interactive Entertainment, said in a statement via Deadline. “Alongside Screen Gems, we’ve assembled a fantastic cast of new characters that builds upon our already stellar filmmaking team and their vision for the adaptation. We’re excited to reveal more about the movie soon.”

Related

Producers include Dauberman, Sandberg, Lotta Losten, Vertigo Entertainment’s Roy Lee, and PlayStation Productions’ Qizilbash and Carter Swan.

According to Deadline, the logline is under wraps. However, the film has been described as an “R-rated and terrifying love letter to the horror genre, centering on an ensemble cast.”

Developed by Supermassive Games, 2015’s Until Dawn is a video game featuring an interactive, choice-based narrative that follows eight friends trapped at a secluded lodge on Blackwood Mountain. Two of the group’s friends mysteriously vanished at the same lodge one year prior. This time, the group realizes they are not alone, and must battle a killer on the loose as well as the elements to survive the night.

Until Dawn’s popularity led to a spinoff, Until Dawn: Rush of Blood, a prequel, The Inpatient, and a spiritual successor, The Quarry. A remake of Until Dawn is scheduled to arrive this fall on PlayStation 5 and PC.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
The best kids movies on Netflix right now
The main character from Nimona smiling widely while looking down at someone off-camera.

School is out this month and parents will soon find themselves falling back on the best kids movies on Netflix right now to keep them entertained. When the kids aren't playing outside, you need indoor activities to keep them busy, and a movie is a great option from time to time. Netflix, fortunately, has an enormous collection of kid-friendly movies, including some original choose-your-own-adventure stories.

To make sure they're watching something age-appropriate, and to cut down on the scrolling time, we keep this list updated every month. These are the best kids movies on Netflix now, including new additions Big Fat Liar and Nimona.

Read more
UEFA Euro 2024 live stream: Can you watch the championship for free?
UEFA soccer league goal-line technology

With domestic leagues done for the season, the footballing world now turns its attention to Germany for the highly anticipated 2024 European Championship. Italy enter as the defending champs, but with a stacked field that includes hosts Germany, as well as Portugal, France, Spain, England, Belgium, Netherlands and Croatia, Euro 2024 is wide open.

The championship starts on Friday, June 14. In the United States, most matches will be televised on Fox or Fox Sports 1, while others will stream exclusively on Fubo. Here's a complete rundown of all the different ways you can watch a live stream of Euro 2024.
Watch the Euro 2024 Live Stream on Fubo

Read more
Don’t let these 3 hidden June streaming TV shows fly under your radar
A man dressed in '70s garb, including a white shirt with collar and blue blazer in a scene from Hotel Cocaine.

June is pretty chocked full of great TV shows, including high-profile new ones like Star Wars: The Acolyte and popular returning shows like The Boys, House of the Dragon, and The Bear. Because of this, there are some lesser-known TV show gems debuting this month that you might not even know about.

Once you blaze your way through the episodes of the top shows this month, or while you wait a week for the next episode to be released, don’t let these three hidden June streaming TV shows fly under your radar.
Fantasmas (2024)
Fantasmas | Official Trailer | Max

Read more