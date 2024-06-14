Until Dawn, the upcoming film adaptation of the beloved PlayStation horror video game, has added four rising actors to its cast. Per Deadline, Ella Rubin (The Idea of You), Michael Cimino (Love, Victor), Ji-young Yoo (Expats), and Odessa A’zion (Sitting in Bars with Cake) will star in the Until Dawn film.

Until Dawn stems from Screen Gems and PlayStation Productions. David F. Sandberg, who directed Lights Out and Shazam!, will helm the film. Blair Butler wrote the original draft, and Gary Dauberman is working on the latest version of the script.

“At PlayStation Productions, we are always looking to find creative and authentic ways to adapt our beloved games that our fans will enjoy,” Asad Qizilbash, head of PlayStation Productions, head of product for PlayStation Studios, Sony Interactive Entertainment, said in a statement via Deadline. “Alongside Screen Gems, we’ve assembled a fantastic cast of new characters that builds upon our already stellar filmmaking team and their vision for the adaptation. We’re excited to reveal more about the movie soon.”

Producers include Dauberman, Sandberg, Lotta Losten, Vertigo Entertainment’s Roy Lee, and PlayStation Productions’ Qizilbash and Carter Swan.

According to Deadline, the logline is under wraps. However, the film has been described as an “R-rated and terrifying love letter to the horror genre, centering on an ensemble cast.”

Developed by Supermassive Games, 2015’s Until Dawn is a video game featuring an interactive, choice-based narrative that follows eight friends trapped at a secluded lodge on Blackwood Mountain. Two of the group’s friends mysteriously vanished at the same lodge one year prior. This time, the group realizes they are not alone, and must battle a killer on the loose as well as the elements to survive the night.

Until Dawn’s popularity led to a spinoff, Until Dawn: Rush of Blood, a prequel, The Inpatient, and a spiritual successor, The Quarry. A remake of Until Dawn is scheduled to arrive this fall on PlayStation 5 and PC.

