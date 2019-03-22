Digital Trends
Movies & TV

Us review: Jordan Peele makes seeing double singularly terrifying

Rick Marshall
By

Jordan Peele’s 2017 thriller Get Out turned one half of sketch comedy duo Key & Peele into one of Hollywood’s hottest filmmakers, earning the first-time director an Academy Award and prompting the inevitable question of how anyone could follow up on a success on that level. So it’s with no small amount of anticipation — and high expectations — that Peele’s latest film, simply titled Us, arrives in theaters.

Although it doesn’t pack the psychological punch that Get Out did, Us confirms that Peele’s phenomenally successful debut was no fluke — and that the praise he’s been given is indeed well deserved.

Written, produced, and directed by Peele, Us follows a family whose beach vacation is interrupted one night by a vicious group of home invaders. The terror of the encounter is amplified by the discovery that the assailants are twisted versions of each member of the family — and they’re forced to fend off their murderous counterparts if they have any hope of surviving the night.

Get Out initially showed Peele’s talent at not only casting the right actors, but drawing performances out of them that are full of surprises. His skill at assembling and utilizing a talented cast shines again in Us, which reunites Black Panther actors Lupita Nyong’o and Winston Duke as Adelaide and Gabe Wilson, a married couple on vacation with their son Jason and daughter Zora, played by Evan Alex and Shahadi Wright Joseph, respectively.

All four of the primary cast members bring an impressive level of depth to characters that could have easily slipped into typically forgettable victim roles, pausing when they should be running, or screaming when they should be hiding. They’re a smart bunch, even when they make head-shakingly bad decisions that put them in peril, and their chemistry as a family unit goes a long way toward creating an emotional investment in their fates.

The performances of the four leads as the Winston family members are impressive on their own, but Us reaches even higher by having the four actors also play their psychopathic duplicates.

Portraying both the victim and the villain in a story is a tall order for any actor, but the cast of Us makes it look effortless, adding depth to both roles where appropriate and selling the audience on both the terrorized family’s strength of will and their mirror images’ remorseless, unpredictable deadly intent. Nyong’o in particular is fascinating to watch, and she goes above and beyond simple good and evil representation by giving each character their own, unique way of walking, talking, and carrying themselves.

The extra effort that Nyong’o and her castmates put into their two-part performances pays off with some genuinely disturbing juxtapositions of the characters and their twins, who are eerily similar on the surface despite being completely different in every other way.

Not everything about Us is a paired set, though — particularly when it comes to the film’s similarities (or lack thereof) with Get Out.

Although Us confirms that Peele’s knack for horror wasn’t a one-trick act, those expecting a film that mines the same fright material as Get Out won’t find much in common with that film.

Where Get Out relied heavily on psychological terrors and a creeping sense of dread in a relatively bloodless — right up until its third act, at least — mind-bending scary story, Us is a more straightforward horror film. The eerie mystery of the doppelgangers’ existence is secondary to the blunt terror of their home invasion and pursuit of the Wilson family, and there’s little question about exactly what kind of film Us really is.

To Peele’s credit as a writer, he does an admirable job of streamlining the narrative to move past the story’s big questions in relatively quick, semi-satisfying ways, but his focus on making the film a more straightforward experience than Get Out could still leave some audiences wanting more answers when it comes to the more complicated plot points he introduces. Us is a slasher movie first and foremost, after all, even if it does have some narrative (and socially relevant) layers to unpack for audiences interested in going down that road.

It’s not likely to receive the level of critical acclaim as its predecessor, but Us still manages to carve out an impressive niche for itself in the horror genre. Subversive, scary, and fantastically well acted, Us is the sort of film that can be enjoyed on one level as an entertaining, satisfying slasher film, while also offering something for audiences who want more than just a family being terrorized by a group of psychotic killers. What it occasionally lacks in satisfying answers, it more than makes up for in ambition and cinematic execution, thanks to the film’s talented cast and filmmaker.

Us probably won’t bring Peele another Academy Award, but if the film’s intent is to be the sort of movie that sticks with you long after the credits roll, and that fuels a nightmare or two, it’s already a winner.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Stranger Things season 3 is coming! Here's everything we know so far
stranger things merchandise
Movies & TV

Stranger Things season 3 trailer goes full ’80s with a monstrous finale

The first trailer for Stranger Things season 3 has been released by Netflix, and it offers a peek at what the kids -- and adults -- of Hawkins, Indiana, have been up to since the otherworldly events of the second season.
Posted By Rick Marshall
once upon a time in hollywood trailer feat
Movies & TV

Tarantino goes back to 1969 with first Once Upon a Time in Hollywood trailer

Sony Pictures has released the first trailer for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, the ninth film from Oscar-winning writer and director Quentin Tarantino, which stars Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio.
Posted By Rick Marshall
UFC Fight Night 146 on ESPN Plus
Home Theater

ESPN Plus scores the exclusive rights to UFC Pay-Per-View events

If MMA is your game, then ESPN Plus is now a very important player. The Disney-owned service locked up the exclusive rights to UFC Pay-Per-View events, a deal that will last through 2025 in the United States.
Posted By Simon Cohen
Staff Pick- NCAA-Kansas
Home Theater

Dish TV customers can access up to 13 NCAA March Madness games in 4K

If you're a basketball fan looking to get your fix of NCAA Championship action in 4K, Dish TV will be airing up to 13 of the tournament games in the ultra high-def format, starting on Tuesday.
Posted By Simon Cohen
xfinity ncaa smart lights home blub integration
Home Theater

Cheer for your favorite NCAA team and Xfinity will respond with matching lights

Screaming at your favorite team just became a lot more rewarding thanks to Comcast's Xfinity voice remote and some special NCAA commands that set your smart lightbulbs to your favorite team's colors.
Posted By Simon Cohen
Bill and Ted and Death
Movies & TV

Bill and Ted 3 finally faces the music once summer 2020 arrives

Wyld Stallyns Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves travel to the famed Hollywood Bowl to make a big announcement: Bill and Ted 3: Face the Music will begin filming very soon and it has a release date locked in.
Posted By Chris Gates
PreShow App
Movies & TV

Want free movie tickets? Beam these ads into your eyeballs for 15 minutes

Would you watch ads for 20 minutes to earn a free movie ticket? MoviePass co-founder Stacy Spikes bets you will, and he's launching PreShow, a new app with some pretty advanced technology, to prove it.
Posted By Chris Gates
Movies & TV

Stranger Things season 3 is coming! Here’s everything we know so far

With a sophomore season as strong as its first, Stranger Things is now moving on to season 3. Here's everything we've learned so far about the Netflix series' upcoming third season, premiering in July 2019.
Posted By Rick Marshall
game of thrones
Home Theater

Here’s what’s new on HBO and what’s leaving in April 2019

Whether you're a cable lifer or a staunch cord cutter, there's never been a better time to get down with premium TV. April 2019 brings Game of Thrones season 8, BlacKkKlansman, and Crazy Rich Asians to HBO.
Posted By Rick Marshall
MoviePass
Movies & TV

MoviePass returns to unlimited movies plan, but with plenty of restrictions

Troubled subscription-based movie service MoviePass is making headlines on a daily basis lately, and not in a good way. Here's a timeline of events for the company once described as Netflix for movie theaters.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Quentin Tarantino Manson film
Movies & TV

Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood: Everything we know so far

Quentin Tarantino's ninth feature film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, uses the infamous 1969 Manson Family murders as a backdrop to tell a story set in bohemian Los Angeles. Here's everything we know so far.
Posted By Rick Marshall
John Wick Chapter 3
Movies & TV

New John Wick: Chapter 3 trailer brings gunfights, dogs, and Matrix Easter eggs

A new trailer for John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum punctuates the action with a deeper look at the film's star-studded cast, as well as a sly reference to Keanu Reeves' other big action franchise.
Posted By Chris Gates
Xfinity Flex Box
Movies & TV

Comcast launches Xfinity Flex, a $5-a-month service aimed at cord cutters

For $5 a month, Xfinity Flex gives existing Xfinity internet subscribers a 4K- and HDR-ready set-top box that can stream video from YouTube, Netflix, Hulu, as well as free TV from apps like Cheddar and ESPN3.
Posted By Chris Gates
deadwood movie confirmed
Movies & TV

HBO’s Deadwood movie rustles up a trailer and a release date

This spring, HBO's long-awaited Deadwood movie will explore what happened 10 years after the events of HBO's award-winning drama, giving the series a finale 13 years after the show was canceled.
Posted By Rick Marshall