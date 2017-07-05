Get a sneak peek at ‘Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets’ with 5 new clips

Why it matters to you Luc Besson's sci-fi aesthetic has won him legions of fans, and 'Valerian and the City of a Thouand Planets' marks his return to space operas decades after 'The Fifth Element.'

Filmmaker Luc Besson’s career has encompassed a fair share of cinematic hits and misses, but the French director known for Léon: The Professional and The Fifth Element has a proven knack for imaginative visual effects and colorful camera work. His latest film, the sci-fi adventure Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, appears poised to continue that trend.

STX Entertainment released five clips from Valerian this week that offer a preview of the outer space action and impressive visual elements that Besson brings to the screen in his adaptation of the popular French science-fiction comic book series Valérian and Laureline.

Based on the book by writer Pierre Christin and illustrator Jean-Claude Mézières, Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets casts The Amazing Spider-Man and Chronicle actor Dane DeHaan and Suicide Squad actress Cara Delevingne as a pair of special agents in the 28th century who are tasked with maintaining order in a colorful universe filled with all manner of fascinating aliens and amazing sights.

The film follows Valerian (DeHaan) and Laureline (Delivingne) as they investigate a mysterious threat to Alpha, a massive city where species from all over the universe co-exist and share their knowledge and experience with each other.

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets is written and directed by Besson, and the cast also includes Academy Award nominee Clive Owen (Children of Men) as Valerian and Laureline’s commanding officer, Commander Arün Filitt, as well as Ethan Hawke (Training Day), John Goodman (10 Cloverfield Lane), Rutger Hauer (Blade Runner), and Kris Wu (Mr. Six). Musicians Rihanna and Herbie Hancock also have supporting roles in the film.

The first trailer for Valerian was released in November 2016 and was set to the tune of The Beatles’ “Because.” The trailer is notable for being the first movie trailer for which The Beatles licensed one of their songs.

Valerian is also notable for being the most expensive French film ever made, with an estimated budget of more than $223 million. Besson’s last sci-fi film, 2014’s Lucy, earned just $126 million in U.S. theaters but grossed more than $463 million worldwide on a production budget of just $40 million.

The comic book series the film is based on has sold more than 10 million copies and been translated into 21 languages since it was first published in 1967.

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets hits theaters July 21.