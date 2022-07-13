5 video games to play if you liked Thor: Love and Thunder

Disney and Marvel Studios’ latest superhero endeavor, Thor: Love and Thunder, is finally out in theaters amid a whirlwind of the companies’ releasing superhero projects. But for those still looking to chase that action-heavy rush coming out of Chris Hemsworth’s latest adventures as the God of Thunder, the video game medium should have a handful of titles to satisfy.

Games like Sony PlayStation’s God of War take things to a refreshingly grounded and cathartic level, while Square Enix’s Guardians of the Galaxy will offer a familiar campy romp. Regardless, these video games should cover all the bases for fans that enjoyed Love and Thunder‘s biggest appeals.

Guardians of the Galaxy

While it doesn’t star Thor himself, publisher Square Enix and developer Eidos-Montréal’s Guardians of the Galaxy will be a seamless fit for anyone looking to play a Marvel game with a similar Marvel Cinematic Universe tone. The game was something of a critically-acclaimed surprise last year, as the aforementioned publisher squandered a lot of goodwill with 2020’s half-baked Avengers game, which is still letting people down years after its release.

Guardians of the Galaxy‘s initial reveal didn’t spark much confidence, but it ended up being a refreshing linear action-adventure game. While it didn’t dazzle in any one area, it handled everything it set out to do admirably in combat and level design, with reception particularly strong for its charismatic cast of characters and emotionally investing story. It’s an impressive feat given the pressure of its live-action counterparts that have become so ingrained into the mainstream.

Guardians of the Galaxy is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

God of War

PlayStation’s God of War series was a staple during the PS2 era of gaming, and the acclaimed 2018 game on PS4 took the franchise to new and euphoric heights. God of War serves as a soft reboot for the series, as the game jumps forward into the future with Kratos living a quiet, melancholy life with his young son Atreus. The game turns into a quest to deliver the ashes of Kratos’ late wife and Atreus’ mother in a gripping cinematic fantasy tale packed to the brim with pulse-pounding action, set pieces, and resonating storytelling.

Kratos’ blood-soaked and vengeful past comes back to haunt him as the story delves into themes of redemption and healing, with several other revelations coming along the way. It’s a much more down-to-earth and intimate experience compared to something as colorfully bombastic as Thor: Love and Thunder, but the Norse mythology elements and cathartic combat won’t take players long to be immersed in.

God of War is available now on PS4 and PC with the sequel, God of War: Ragnarök, releasing for PS4 and PS5 on November 9th.

Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3

If prospective players are looking for something (partly) superhero-themed with a competitive edge, Capcom’s Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 is one of the best games available. Fighting games can be understandably intimidating for the uninitiated to get into given the complex combos and reflexes they demand to be honed, but Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 is arguably one of the best games in the genre.

As the name suggests, it features a sprawling character roster from both Marvel Comics (including Thor) and Capcom’s Street Fighter, and this version is the definitive one to play. It was well-received for its rewarding and exciting combat mechanics and features a vibrant art direction that complements its comic book heroes.

Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 is available on modern consoles through PS4, XBO, and PC.

Infamous 2

The Infamous series was beloved back in the PS3 console era, but unfortunately, it hasn’t received much attention since the early PS4 days. Nonetheless, Sucker Punch’s Infamous 2 remains a noteworthy game, especially for those wanting to play around with lightning-based powers similar to Thor.

The story centers around Cole MacGrath who’s on a mission to grow more powerful so that he can take on his arch-nemesis, known as the Beast. Infamous 2 received a strong critical reception thanks to its fun sandbox-style level design, combat, and traversal, and players even have the option to play Cole as a hero or villain.

Infamous 2 is on PS3, though, it’s been made available on modern consoles through the PlayStation Plus subscription service.

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order

The Marvel Ultimate Alliance franchise is a cult-classic series of games from the 2000s. They’re action RPGs played from an isometric perspective akin to Diablo, with players picking from a deep roster of Marvel Comics characters in either single- or multi-player gameplay.

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order follows an original story independent of both the comics and the first two games, with a story loosely inspired by the MCU’s Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. The Black Order received an admittedly lukewarm critical reception for sticking too close to the script and not innovating much from the first two games, but for new players, the fun gameplay loop makes this the ideal starting point given its modern availability.

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order is available now on Nintendo Switch.

Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder is now playing in theaters.

