 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Vikings: Valhalla’s third and final season gets premiere date, trailer

By
A woman tied up in an attempt to be burned at the stake.
Bernard Walsh / Netflix

The Vikings are off on their final voyage in the third and final season of Vikings: Valhalla.

Netflix announced that Vikings: Valhalla season 3 will premiere on July 11, 2024. The streamer also released a trailer, which teases one epic, bloody conclusion. Serving as the sequel series to Vikings, Vikings: Valhalla follows the adventures of three of the most famous Vikings: Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), his sister, Freydís (Frida Gustavsson), and the Norwegian prince Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter).

Recommended Videos

“Now, it is time for us to fight one last time,” Harald declares in the footage. Season 3 undergoes a significant time jump, picking up seven years after the events in season 2. Freydís is now the leader of pagan Jomsborg, but she finds herself in trouble and at risk of being burned at the stake. Harald and Leif Eriksson have achieved success in Constantinople. Their next journey awaits as they yearn to find a new home. Whatever path they choose, the trio will do it with a weapon in hand because they’re not going out without a fight.

Besides the headlining trio, Vikings: Valhalla season 3 cast includes Laura Berlin as Queen Emma, David Oakes as Earl Godwin, and Bradley Freegard as King Canute. Two new additions include Florian Munteanu as General George Maniakes and Goran Visnjic as Erik the Red

Related

Vikings: Valhalla co-creator and executive producer Jeb Stuart spoke about why ending the series after three seasons is the right thing to do. “I am so grateful to have had three seasons to tell the stories of Leif, Harald, and Freydís,” Stuart told Netflix. “I knew from the beginning that I wanted to show the evolution of how three of the most famous Vikings became the icons we know today, and we have done just that. I hope when the audience gets to see the new season, they’ll be excited by all the new heights that we’ve taken these heroes.”

Stream the first two seasons of Vikings: Valhalla on Netflix.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
George Clooney and Brad Pitt reunite as fixers in Wolfs trailer
Two men stand next to each other in a garage and look back into the camera.

For the first time in 16 years, George Clooney and Brad Pitt are together again in the first trailer for the upcoming action comedy Wolfs.

Clooney is a professional fixer hired to cover up a top-level crime. As Clooney's character cleans up the mess, another fixer (Pitt) unexpectedly shows up, saying he's also been hired to "take care of the problem." The two lone wolves now must work together. However, their night takes a crazy turn, "spiraling out of control in ways that neither one of them expected."

Read more
The magic of the ocean returns in the Moana 2 teaser trailer
A young girl paddles a boat on the ocean.

The ocean is calling in the first teaser trailer for Disney's Moana 2. The footage from Disney's highly anticipated sequel marks the return of Auliʻi Cravalho as Moana and Dwayne Johnson as the demigod Maui.

"Moana 2 reunite Moana and Maui three years later for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers," Disney's description reads. "After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced."

Read more
Syfy reveals first images and release date for The Ark season 2
An astronaut looks confused with his suit on.

The crew aboard Ark One is ready for more space adventures in The Ark season 2. The second season of the hit sci-fi show premieres at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Wednesday, July 17, on Syfy. All episodes will be available to stream on Peacock seven days after air.

Set 100 years in the future, planetary colonization missions have started to ensure the survival of the human race. In the explosive season 1 finale, the crew on Ark One reached Proxima B, a potential new home for the residents of Earth. However, Proxima B exploded, destroying any chance of habitation. To make matters worse, the ensuing blast damaged Ark One.

Read more