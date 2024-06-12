The Vikings are off on their final voyage in the third and final season of Vikings: Valhalla.

Netflix announced that Vikings: Valhalla season 3 will premiere on July 11, 2024. The streamer also released a trailer, which teases one epic, bloody conclusion. Serving as the sequel series to Vikings, Vikings: Valhalla follows the adventures of three of the most famous Vikings: Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), his sister, Freydís (Frida Gustavsson), and the Norwegian prince Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter).

Recommended Videos

“Now, it is time for us to fight one last time,” Harald declares in the footage. Season 3 undergoes a significant time jump, picking up seven years after the events in season 2. Freydís is now the leader of pagan Jomsborg, but she finds herself in trouble and at risk of being burned at the stake. Harald and Leif Eriksson have achieved success in Constantinople. Their next journey awaits as they yearn to find a new home. Whatever path they choose, the trio will do it with a weapon in hand because they’re not going out without a fight.

Besides the headlining trio, Vikings: Valhalla season 3 cast includes Laura Berlin as Queen Emma, David Oakes as Earl Godwin, and Bradley Freegard as King Canute. Two new additions include Florian Munteanu as General George Maniakes and Goran Visnjic as Erik the Red

Vikings: Valhalla co-creator and executive producer Jeb Stuart spoke about why ending the series after three seasons is the right thing to do. “I am so grateful to have had three seasons to tell the stories of Leif, Harald, and Freydís,” Stuart told Netflix. “I knew from the beginning that I wanted to show the evolution of how three of the most famous Vikings became the icons we know today, and we have done just that. I hope when the audience gets to see the new season, they’ll be excited by all the new heights that we’ve taken these heroes.”

Stream the first two seasons of Vikings: Valhalla on Netflix.

Editors' Recommendations