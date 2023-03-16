 Skip to main content
Netflix is about to release Waco: American Apocalypse — here’s when you can watch it

Jason Struss
By

Nearly 30 years ago, an unspeakable tragedy occurred in America’s heartland. On February 28, 1993, the federal and state authorities began a siege on a compound in Waco, Texas belonging to the Branch Davidians, a religious cult led by David Koresh. The siege turned into a standoff that lasted 51 days, which came to a dramatic end on April 19 when the FBI launched a tear gas attack to force them out. Instead, a fire was intentionally started by the Branch Davidians, resulting in the loss of 76 lives.

The tragic story is now getting the Netflix docuseries treatment courtesy of director Tiller Russell, who made 2021’s excellent true crime documentary Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer. Russell’s powerful new series reframing the Waco story with expert commentary and eyewitness testimonials will premiere soon on Netflix. But when? And how long is it? Digital Trends has all the information you need about Waco: An American Apocalypse.

David Koresh looks at the camera in Waco: American Apocalypse.

When can you watch Waco: American Apocalypse?

You can start watching Waco: American Apocalypse at midnight PT/3:00 a.m. ET on March 22.

How many episodes does Waco: American Apocalypse have?

There will be three episodes. Each episode will run approximately 50 minutes. All episodes will be released at the same time.

What is Waco: American Apocalypse about?

An aerial view of Waco in Waco: American Apocalypse.

Here’s the official plot synopsis from Netflix: “This immersive three-part Netflix documentary series is the definitive account of what happened in Waco, Texas in 1993 when cult leader David Koresh faced off against the federal government in a bloody 51-day siege. The conflict began with the biggest gunfight on American soil since the Civil War and ended with a fiery inferno captured live on national television. In between, it riveted TV viewers across the globe, becoming the biggest news story in the world.

Released to coincide with the 30th anniversary of this national tragedy, the series is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Tiller Russell (Night Stalker) and features exclusive access to recently unearthed videotapes filmed inside the FBI Crisis Negotiation Unit, as well as raw news footage never released to the American public, and FBI recordings.

It is driven by intimate and revealing interviews with people from all sides of the conflict, including one of David Koresh’s spiritual wives, the last child released from the compound alive, a sniper from the FBI Hostage Rescue Team, the FBI Crisis Negotiation Unit Chief, the key journalists covering the story, as well as members of the ATF tactical team who watched their colleagues die in the shootout against members of the religious sect.

Using cutting-edge visual technology, Waco: American Apocalypse plunges viewers inside the multifaceted clash between the Branch Davidians and federal law enforcement in an epic drama about God and guns in America.”

Is there a trailer for Waco: American Apocalypse that I can watch?

Absolutely! Here it is:

Waco: American Apocalypse | Official Trailer | Netflix

Waco: American Apocalypse will stream on Netflix. How can I subscribe?

Netflix is still one of the dominant forces in the streaming world, with over 220 million subscribers. The service includes a library of original programming and well-known classics that satisfy groups of all ages. Netflix is home to streaming giants Stranger ThingsWednesday, and Bridgerton, three of the most-watched shows on the service.

On the movie front, Red Notice, Don’t Look Up, and Bird Box are three of the most streamed movies on Netflix. Check out the weekly top 10 lists for the most popular movies on Netflix and the most popular TV shows on Netflix to find out about the popular titles on the service.

How much does Netflix cost?

Netflix now has four pricing plans after adding an option with ads. The four plans are Basic with ads, Basic, Standard, and Premium. Basic with ads costs $7 per month and can be watched on one supported device at a time.

Basic costs $10 per month and includes unlimited programming on one supported device. Standard is also unlimited, costs $15, and can be watched on two supported devices at a time. The top tier, Premium, also unlimited, costs $20 per month and can be watched on four supported devices at a time.

