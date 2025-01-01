5 great war movies to watch on New Year’s Day

New Year’s Day is a great time to watch a movie while you’re recovering from staying up late to ring in the new year. If you’re feeling like starting 2025 with a mix of action and drama, a war movie is a great option, and many quality options are available on streaming services.

To help you find something without scrolling endlessly, we’ve pulled together this list of great war movies to watch on New Year’s Day, including the streaming service they’re available on.

All Quiet on the Western Front (2022) 76% 76% r 147m 147m Genre War, History, Drama Stars Felix Kammerer, Albrecht Schuch, Aaron Hilmer Directed by Edward Berger Watch on Netflix One of the greatest anti-war novels ever written has produced two Oscar-winning movies, the most recent released in 2022 as a Netflix Original . Edward Berger’s adaptation is faithful to Erich Maria Remarque’s seminal novel, depicting the patriotic fervor that leads Paul Baumer (Felix Kammerer) and his friends Albert and Muller to enlist in the German army and fight in World War I. But when they arrive in the trenches of the Western Front, they quickly discover the horror is far more than they ever could have bargained for.

Jarhead (2005) 58% 58% r 123m 123m Genre Drama, War Stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Jamie Foxx, Peter Sarsgaard Directed by Sam Mendes Watch on Netflix Jake Gyllenhaal ( Road House ) stars in this first-person POV of the Gulf War. U.S. Marine Anthony Swofford survives a brutal boot camp before being sent to the Persian Gulf, where he’s eager to make his first kill. But as the unit is held back from action, Swofford finds himself focusing more on the possibility of his girlfriend’s infidelity and all the things he may be missing out on both in the war and at home. As his mental state deteriorates and his cabin fever rises, he becomes increasingly desperate to kill. Jarhead is based on the real-life Swofford’s memoir.

Sisu (2022) 70% 70% r 91m 91m Genre Action, War, Adventure Stars Jorma Tommila, Aksel Hennie, Jack Doolan Directed by Jalmari Helander Watch on Starz A war within a war, Sisu takes place in the last desperate days of World War II, when a solitary prospector (Jorma Tommila) crosses paths with Nazis scorching the Earth on their retreat through northern Finland. After stealing the prospector’s gold, the Nazis soon discover that this is no ordinary man: He is formerly “sisu,” a Finnish commando with extraordinary grit and courage. Now, this one-man death squad is ready to dole out justice not just for himself but for everyone punished by these greedy Nazis.

Operation Mincemeat (2022) 65% 65% pg-13 128m 128m Genre War, History, Drama Stars Colin Firth, Matthew Macfadyen, Kelly Macdonald Directed by John Madden Watch on Netflix Based on a true story, Operation Mincemeat tells the story of one of the most ambitious and bizarre disinformation operations of World War II. In 1943, the Allies desperately look to find a way into Europe. With eyes on an all-out assault on Sicily, two British intelligence officers (Colin Firth and Matthew Macfadyen) concoct an unconventional plan to draw Axis guns away and limit the potential carnage. They decide to drop a dead man with false papers off the coast of Spain, intending him to be found with information suggesting the Allies plan to attack via Greece rather than Sicily.