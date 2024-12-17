Warfare trailer: Alex Garland explores horrors of the Iraq War in A24 thriller

A24 released the tense first trailer for Warfare, an upcoming war film written and directed by Ray Mendoza and Alex Garland.

Set in 2006, Warfare follows a group of American Navy SEALs inside the home of an Iraqi family. The platoon is observing enemy forces from afar when an explosion rocks the house and forces the soldiers into action. The heart-pounding footage teases a story told in real time and based on “the memory of the people who lived it.”

Warfare boasts an impressive ensemble of young male actors, including D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Will Poulter, Cosmo Jarvis, Kit Connor, Finn Bennett, Taylor John Smith, Michael Gandolfini, Adain Bradley, Noah Centineo, Evan Holtzman, Henrique Zaga, Joseph Quinn, and Charles Melton.

Warfare | Official Trailer HD | A24

Mendoza, an Iraq war veteran, served as the military supervisor on the set of the Garland-directed Civil War, a dystopian action thriller about a group of journalists covering a violent conflict within the U.S. Released in April, Civil War carried the highest budget in A24’s history at $50 million. However, the gamble paid off, as the film grossed over $126 million, the second most for an A24 film behind Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Warfare will be one of two films from Garland next year. Garland also reteamed with Danny Boyle for 28 Years Later, the long-awaited third film in the 28 Days Later franchise. Boyle directed the film from a screenplay by Garland. The film stars Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Ralph Fiennes. 28 Years Later opens in theaters on June 20, 2025. It is the first film in a planned trilogy.

Warfare arrives sometime in 2025.