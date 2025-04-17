Was 28 Years Later filmed with an iPhone?

In 2002, director Danny Boyle and writer Alex Garland collaborated on 28 Days Later, a post-apocalyptic horror centered around a virus that turns humans into rabid, zombie-like creatures. Nearly three decades later, the rage virus has returned with a vengeance in 28 Years Later.

Sony’s two trailers for 28 Days Later, including the one released today, have been spectacular. Set to a voiceover of Rudyard Kipling’s poem Boots, the frenetic, in-your-face action moves at a breakneck pace. The stunning visuals look like they came from high-tech IMAX cameras. However, that’s not the case.

28 Years Later used an iPhone to film scenes

According to WIRED, 28 Years Later was shot using an iPhone 15 Pro Max. These iPhones were paired with numerous attachments and adapters — one of the perks of having a $75 million budget. Producer Andrew Macdonald later told Empire that Boyle used drones, digital cameras, and other film cameras in addition to the iPhones. Still, it’s an impressive feat of filmmaking to shoot a blockbuster with a phone that many people carry in their pocket.

In 28 Years Later, Britain has collapsed. A small group of survivors lives on a secluded island connected by a heavily defended causeway. When a father and son leave the island to explore the mainland, they discover “secrets, wonders, and horrors of the outside world.”

28 Years Later stars Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jack O’Connell, Alfie Williams, and Ralph Fiennes.

Boyle directs 28 Years Later from a screenplay by Garland. This is the third film in the 28 Days Later series, behind 2002’s 28 Days Later and 2007’s 28 Weeks Later.

28 Years Later is the first film in a new trilogy. The second movie, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, was directed by Nia DaCosta and written by Garland. The Bone Temple will be released on January 16, 2026.

28 Years Later opens in theaters on June 20.