When does 1923 season 2, episode 1 premiere?

It’s been two years, but the wait is finally over.

1923 returns for its second season this weekend. 1923 season 2, episode 1 — The Killing Season — premieres at 12 AM ET on Sunday, February 23, 2025. 1923 will stream exclusively on . The streamer offers two paid plans: Paramount+ Essential is $8 per month, and Paramount+ with Showtime is $13 per month.

1923 season 2 will consist of eight episodes that are released weekly every Sunday night.

Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren return to headline 1923 as Jacob and Cara Dutton, the owners of the Dutton Ranch in Montana. Unfortunately for the Duttons, war has come to the ranch as wealthy businessmen conspire to steal the land. These businessmen don’t plan on doing it peacefully, either. As Jacob and Cara prepare to defend their legacy, their son, Jacob (Brandon Sklenar), races home to join his family in the fight.

1923 season 2 features Julia Schlaepfer as Alexandra, Jerome Flynn as Banner Creighton, Darren Mann as Jack Dutton, Brian Geraghty as Zane Davis, Aminah Nieves as Teonna Rainwater, Michelle Randolph as Elizabeth “Liz” Strafford, Sebastian Roché as Father Renaud, Timothy Dalton as Donald Whitfield, and Jennifer Carpenter as Mamie Fossett.

1923 stems from the mind of Taylor Sheridan, the prolific showrunner behind many Paramount+ shows, including Landman, Tulsa King, Lioness, Mayor of Kingstown, and Lawmen: Bass Reeves.

Most notably, Sheridan is the co-creator of Yellowstone, which recently wrapped its fifth season on Paramount Network. 1923 and its predecessor, 1883, are prequels to Yellowstone. Sheridan’s Yellowstone spinoff, The Madison with Michelle Pfeiffer, should arrive later this year on Paramount+. Another Yellowstone spinoff starring Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser is in development.