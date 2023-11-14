 Skip to main content
2023 Champions Classic live stream: watch college basketball for free

Dan Girolamo
By

Four of the most accomplished teams in college basketball will convene for the State Farm 2023 Champions Classic. Debuting in 2011, the Champions Classic features Duke, Kansas, Kentucky, and Michigan State. No. 9 Duke (1-1) versus No. 18. Michigan State (1-1) will play in the first game, followed by No. 17 Kentucky (2-0) vs. No. 1 Kansas (2-0). Both games will be played at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

The Champions Classic is a chance for college basketball fans to watch four of the premier programs in the sport. The event serves as an early-season litmus test for each team. In last year’s event, Kansas defeated Duke while Michigan State beat Kentucky, with the latter game going to double overtime.

Watch the 2023 Champions Classic live stream on ESPN

Aerial view of the crowd inside The United Center.
Jordano53 / Wiki Commons

Game 1 will air at 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. ET, followed by Game 2 at 9:30 p.m.ET/8:30 CT on November 14. Both games will air on ESPN. Watch the game through the ESPN app or stream on ESPN.com. You must log in with a TV provider to watch both games.

Watch the 2023 Champions Classic on ESPN
Watch the 2023 Champions Classic live stream on YouTube TV

YouTube TV on the Google Pixel Tablet.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

The ESPN family of networks is available to stream on YouTube TV. College basketball will air all season long on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNews, and ESPNU. All four can be streamed on YouTube TV. For fans of the NFL, sign up for NFL Sunday Ticket, which is 50% off for the rest of the season. New customers will pay $51 per month for the first three months before the rate increases to $73 per month. However, YouTube TV offers a free trial to first-time users.

Watch the 2023 Champions Classic live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Example of Live Guide on Hulu Live TV.
Hulu

Watch ESPN and other sports networks on Hulu with Live TV. ESPN is one of the 90+ channels available to stream with a subscription to Hulu with Live TV. Subscribers will pay $76 a month if they only want Hulu with Live TV. However, three bundle plans include Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+. Subscribers can receive Hulu (with ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads) for $77 per month. At $82 per month, customers gain access to Hulu (with ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). Finally, a $90 per month plan consists of Hulu (no ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads).

Watch the 2023 Champions Classic live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV app icon on Apple TV.
Digital Trends

With channel lineup customization and flexibility, Sling TV is one of the best live TV streaming services. Sling Orange costs $40/month and includes ESPN, ESPN2, and 30 more channels. Meanwhile, Sling Blue costs $45 a month and features 40+ channels, with local broadcasts of ABC, NBC, and Fox. Customers can purchase Sling Orange + Blue for $60 per month. New customers will receive 50% off for the first month.

Watch the 2023 Champions Classic live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

For customers who want access to over 200 channels, FuboTV is their best option. FuboTV offers subscribers a choice of Fubo Pro at $75 per month, Fubo Elite at $85 per month, and Premiere at $95 a month. Now is a great time to sign up because FuboTV offers a free trial and $20 off for the first two months.

Watch the 2023 Champions Classic live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.
NordVPN

Streaming while traveling to another country can be difficult. Don’t risk running into potential problems. Download a VPN service like NordVPN. Use a VPN with your streaming service to bypass geographic restrictions, allowing for a better overall experience. Plus, VPNs add more security to your connection, which is never a bad thing when using a foreign connection. Try NordVPN for one month and receive a 30-day money back guarantee if you don’t like it.

