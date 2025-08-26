 Skip to main content
Watch these 7 Netflix shows before the summer ends

These Netflix shows will come in handy for Labor Day

Kim and Jimmy stand together in Better Call Saul.
AMC

Like all good things, summer is coming to its end. The weather is cooling down, kids are heading back to school, and Halloween lovers are justifying their decision to start decorating. If you’re looking for something to watch as summer winds down, we have some TV show recommendations you need to check out on Netflix before the season’s over.

Some of these shows are new this year, but others are classics that are worth checking out.

Too Much (2025-)

Lena Dunham’s Girls was one of the most divisive shows of the 2010s, and her follow-up is very much in a similar mold. Too Much follows a New York workaholic who decides to uproot her life and move to London for a new job.

While she’s sworn off men in the aftermath of a bad breakup, she meets a new man who she’s drawn to in spite of herself. Anchored by a great central performance from Megan Stalter, Too Much is very much an evolution of the comedy stylings that made Dunham a household name a decade ago.

You can watch Too Much on Netflix.

America’s Team: The Gamblers and His Cowboys (2025)

The long history of Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys is pretty complicated, but America’s Team gives us an unusual level of access into the team and its inner workings. Jones, who turned the Cowboys into one of the richest franchises in the history of sports, loves to make things messy even more than he loves winning.

His own fraught history, which includes ties to segregationists, is not the explicit subject of this series, but as you learn more about the colorful Cowboys owner, it’s impossible to ignore.

You can watch America’s Team on Netflix.

The Hunting Wives (2025)

A recent hit on Netflix, The Hunting Wives tells the story of a city girl who moves to rural Texas and finds herself in the web of a wealthy socialite and her group of friends. As she learns more about them, she discovers that they are hiding more than just local town gossip.

The Hunting Wives is pretty trashy, but it’s undeniably riveting from episode to episode in the way that the best Netflix shows often are. It’s certainly not high art, but that doesn’t mean it’s not incredibly watchable.

You can watch The Hunting Wives on Netflix.

Better Call Saul (2016-2022)

Perhaps the best prequel ever made, Better Call Saul is the origin story for Saul Goodman, the lawyer from Breaking Bad. Here, Saul takes center stage, and we come to understand how a scheming small-time crook became the lawyer for a vast criminal conspiracy.

Better Call Saul is a brilliant examination of how one man can waffle between his best and worst instincts before ultimately breaking bad. Because Saul Goodman is more likable than Walter White, you feel the tragedy of his ultimate downfall all the more acutely.

You can watch Better Call Saul on Netflix.

Avatar: The Last Airbender (2005-2008)

Avatar: The Last of Airbender is one of the great anime series to not be made in Japan. Originally targeted at children, the show has since earned a massive following, and with good reason. Set in a world where some people can control the elements, the series focuses on a young boy who can bend all four elements and is the world’s last hope in a fight against an aggressive power.

Equal parts comedy and drama, Avatar was always more interested in ideas of morality and spiritualism than most kids’ shows, which is why it’s had such an enduring legacy.

You can watch Avatar: The Last Airbender on Netflix.

Six Feet Under (2001-2005)

Perhaps the greatest show ever made about death, Six Feet Under tells the story of a family who comes together to run their small funeral home in the aftermath of the death of their patriarch.

As they deal with the awful mundanity of coming face to face with death every day, they find themselves haunted by ghosts and their own demons. Often deeply funny, and usually more than a little tragic, Six Feet Under is a show about the impossibility of facing death, even when it’s staring you in the face day after day.

You can watch Six Feet Under on Netflix.

The Night Agent (2023-)

Although it doesn’t have any big-name stars, The Night Agent has become one of Netflix’s biggest hits, and with good reason. This spy thriller follows an FBI agent who, while listening in on a call, finds himself sucked into a conspiracy involving a mole at the White House.

The Night Agent doesn’t need big stars to sell itself because the show is so utterly captivating. Like 24, which feels like an obvious precursor, this series is riveting from episode to episode, which makes it ideal for the binge model that Netflix has made so popular.

You can watch The Night Agent on Netflix.

