3 great action movies on Tubi you need to watch in September 2024

Tubi continues to add an eclectic group of movies every month. Ready or Not, the terrific thriller from Radio Silence, and The Master, Paul Thomas Anderson’s psychological drama, are two of Tubi’s featured movies. Other standout hits include Valkyrie, The Reader, and Free State of Jones.

Tubi is considered a FAST service, aka a free ad-supported streaming . It doesn’t cost a dime to use Tubi. However, every user must watch a few ads with each movie or TV show, which is a fair-trade-off given the free price. If you’re looking for an action movie, watch one of these three: a sensational crime saga, an iconic disaster film, and an underrated thriller.

Sicario (2015)

Before Taylor Sheridan became Paramount’s prolific showrunner, the talented screenwriter explored the drug war at the U.S.-Mexican border in Sicario. Written by Sheridan and directed by Denis Villeneuve, Sicario stars Emily Blunt as Kate Mercer, a law-abiding FBI special agent leading raids of drug cartels. CIA Officer Matt Graver (Josh Brolin) recruits Kate to join a special Joint Task Force and help find one of the Sonora Cartel’s top lieutenants.

The team includes the mysterious Alejandro Gillick (Benicio del Toro), a CIA assassin with a tumultuous history involving the cartel. While on the job, Kate realizes that the rulebooks have been thrown out. Anything goes as long as the CIA gets what it wants. Is Kate willing to abandon her morals and fall in line? With some of the most exhilarating action scenes of the last 10 years, Sicario never lets you catch your breath, which is the way thrillers should be.

Stream Sicario on Tubi.

Independence Day (1996)

“Welcome to Earth.” With those three words, Will Smith became a movie star, and Independence Day became an iconic summer blockbuster. In Roland Emmerich’s disaster film, humanity’s worst nightmare comes to life after aliens invade Earth over the Fourth of July weekend. These aliens are hostile, as their ships destroy major cities, killing millions. The U.S> military launches counterattacks, but they are massive failures.

To beat the extraterrestrial race, humans will need to outsmart the aliens. Enter technician David Levinson (Jeff Goldblum) and pilot Steven Hiller (Will Smith), two Americans who hold the key to saving the human race. Come for the sci-fi spectacle, but stay for the greatest speech by a movie president.

Stream Independence Day on Tubi.

The Contractor (2022)

Although released in 2022, The Contractor feels like a 1990s action movie. The plot revolves around a character who uses elite combat skills to exact his revenge. That’s a premise made for Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone, and Bruce Willis. In this case. Chris Pine steps into the role of the hero to play James Harper, a special forces sergeant discharged from the Army.

Desperate for money, Harper joins his friend, Mike (Ben Foster), in working for a private underground military force run by veteran Rusty Jennings (Kiefer Sutherland). When Harper’s first mission goes haywire, he must go on the run and hunt down the men who betrayed him. Heads will roll in this solid thriller.

Stream The Contractor on Tubi.