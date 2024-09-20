 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Streaming Guides

3 great action movies on Tubi you need to watch in September 2024

By
Chris Pine stands in the shadows in a scene from The Contractor.
Image used with permission by copyright holder

Tubi continues to add an eclectic group of movies every month. Ready or Not, the terrific thriller from Radio Silence, and The Master, Paul Thomas Anderson’s psychological drama, are two of Tubi’s featured movies. Other standout hits include ValkyrieThe Reader, and Free State of Jones.

Tubi is considered a FAST service, aka a free ad-supported streaming . It doesn’t cost a dime to use Tubi. However, every user must watch a few ads with each movie or TV show, which is a fair-trade-off given the free price. If you’re looking for an action movie, watch one of these three: a sensational crime saga, an iconic disaster film, and an underrated thriller.

Recommended Videos

Sicario (2015)

Benicio del Toro points a gun in Sicario.
Lionsgate

Before Taylor Sheridan became Paramount’s prolific showrunner, the talented screenwriter explored the drug war at the U.S.-Mexican border in Sicario. Written by Sheridan and directed by Denis Villeneuve, Sicario stars Emily Blunt as Kate Mercer, a law-abiding FBI special agent leading raids of drug cartels. CIA Officer Matt Graver (Josh Brolin) recruits Kate to join a special Joint Task Force and help find one of the Sonora Cartel’s top lieutenants.

Related

The team includes the mysterious Alejandro Gillick (Benicio del Toro), a CIA assassin with a tumultuous history involving the cartel. While on the job, Kate realizes that the rulebooks have been thrown out. Anything goes as long as the CIA gets what it wants. Is Kate willing to abandon her morals and fall in line? With some of the most exhilarating action scenes of the last 10 years, Sicario never lets you catch your breath, which is the way thrillers should be.

Stream Sicario on Tubi.

Independence Day (1996)

Will Smith smokes a cigar and stares.
20th Century Fox

“Welcome to Earth.” With those three words, Will Smith became a movie star, and Independence Day became an iconic summer blockbuster. In Roland Emmerich’s disaster film, humanity’s worst nightmare comes to life after aliens invade Earth over the Fourth of July weekend. These aliens are hostile, as their ships destroy major cities, killing millions. The U.S> military launches counterattacks, but they are massive failures.

To beat the extraterrestrial race, humans will need to outsmart the aliens. Enter technician David Levinson (Jeff Goldblum) and pilot Steven Hiller (Will Smith), two Americans who hold the key to saving the human race. Come for the sci-fi spectacle, but stay for the greatest speech by a movie president.

Stream Independence Day on Tubi.

The Contractor (2022)

Chris Pine stands in uniform in a scene from The Contractor.
Paramount Pictures

Although released in 2022, The Contractor feels like a 1990s action movie. The plot revolves around a character who uses elite combat skills to exact his revenge. That’s a premise made for Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone, and Bruce Willis. In this case. Chris Pine steps into the role of the hero to play James Harper, a special forces sergeant discharged from the Army.

Desperate for money, Harper joins his friend, Mike (Ben Foster), in working for a private underground military force run by veteran Rusty Jennings (Kiefer Sutherland). When Harper’s first mission goes haywire, he must go on the run and hunt down the men who betrayed him. Heads will roll in this solid thriller.

Stream The Contractor on Tubi.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
If you have to watch one Peacock movie this September, stream this one
A man and a woman talk in The Fall Guy.

While it's not one of the most popular streaming options, Peacock has earned a reputation as a streaming service that punches above its weight. It's got football, original series, as well as a pretty impressive library of movies that you might not even realize are there. From recent releases to older titles, the streaming service has a little bit of everything for you to choose from.

If you're actually trying to pick a title, though, The Fall Guy might be the perfect place to start. This recent release didn't perform super well at the box office, but is well worth checking out from the comfort of your couch. Here are three reasons to watch it.
It features Ryan Gosling at the top of his game
The Fall Guy | Official Trailer

Read more
The 10 best movies on Tubi right now (September 2024)
Loud Diamond Phillips as Richie Valens in the movie La Bamba, singing in front of a mic stand with a guitar in hand.

As a free ad-supported streaming service (FAST), Tubi affords free access to all kinds of movies, any time you want to watch. Whether it's while sick at home in bed, for movie night at home, or to watch on the go, Tubi is simple and free to access. But there are two caveats to keep in mind.  The first is you'll have to endure short ads. The second is that the rotating list of movies is constantly changing. While some films are available for months, others come and go from one month to the next. So when you see a title that's on your radar, or that you haven't watched in a while and would love to watch again, jump on it.

We're here to keep you updated. We examine what Tubi has to offer each month, including exciting new monthly additions to the lineup, to bring you the 10 best movies on Tubi right now. For September, these are ones you'll want to watch before they're gone.

Read more
3 underrated shows on Netflix you need to watch in September 2024
The cast of Gangs of London

Netflix has a loaded slate of new TV shows premiering in September. The Perfect Couple, a murder mystery series starring Nicole Kidman, is already one of the most popular shows on Netflix. The second part of Emily in Paris season 4 premiered on September 12, and Ryan Murphy's highly anticipated Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story streams on September 19.

It certainly is a great time to watch Netflix. If those shows do not pique your interest, do not worry. Hundreds of TV shows live in the Netflix library, many of which are underrated or underseen. Try watching these three shows: an AMC crime thriller, a sensational atmospheric horror show, and a scandalous drama.
Gangs of London (2020-)

Read more